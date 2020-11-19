Local Men Indicted For 2019 Carbon Monoxide Deaths

A Grafton Superior Court grand jury has indicted three men on charges of causing the carbon monoxide poisoning deaths of a Lyman couple who police found dead, along with two cats and three dogs, in their home in January 2019.

Richard B. Mallett Jr., 49, of Woodsville, and Philip L. Poirier, 28, of Corinth, Vt., both licensed gas fitters in the state of New Hampshire, are each charged with two Class B felony counts of negligent homicide and one Class B felony count of reckless conduct that alleges they negligently, recklessly and improperly installed heating equipment that cycled exhaust gases back into the home, where the gases reached fatal levels.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments