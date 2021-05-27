Local Men Indicted For Death Threat; Strangling Spouse With Cord

In the May round of grand jury indictments handed up at Grafton Superior Court, two local men are charged with threatening to kill and a Bethlehem man faces a felony charge for trying to wrap a lamp cord around his wife’s neck.
Bruce A. Becker, 39, of Lisbon, was indicted on a Class B felony count of tampering with a witness or informant for what authorities said was a death threat.
On March 8 in Lisbon, prosecutors said Becker made a criminal threat when he told a woman, “If I go to jail tomorrow, you are dead,” in retaliation for her providing information to police as a witness in a Littleton District Court case.
Scott Blood, 32, of Bethlehem, was indicted on a Class B felony count of second-degree assault by strangulation as well as a Class B felony count of attempted second-degree assault for trying to wrap an electric cord from a lamp around the neck of his spouse.
On Nov. 3, 2019, in Bethlehem, prosecutors said Blood committed domestic violence when he grabbed his wife’s neck and throat and squeezed and pushed his forearm down on her neck, and then tried to place the cord around her neck or throat.
Jennifer Fornwalt, 48, of Bradford, was indicted on a Class A felony count of theft.
On April 28 in Hanover, prosecutors said Fornwalt stole a .45-caliber Ruger handgun belonging to Kenneth Morin.
Timothy Hebert, 35, of North Haverhill, was indicted on a Class A felony count of theft by deception.
Between May and July 2018 in Littleton, prosecutors said Hebert attempted to deprive Lowe’s Home Improvement of more than $1,500 in cash when he replaced real cash in the store’s cash stores with counterfeit money.
Jordan Michael Johnson, 31, of Wells River, was indicted on a special class felony count of criminal threatening and a Class B felony count of being a felon in unlawful possession of a gun.
On March 11 in Haverhill, prosecutors said Johnson placed a woman in fear of imminent bodily injury when he aimed a handgun, defined as a deadly weapon under New Hampshire statute, at her while seated in a vehicle.
The charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm comes after Johnson was convicted at Grafton Superior Court in 2017 for felony manufacture of methamphetamine.
In a separate case, Johnson faces a Class B felony count of theft by unauthorized taking and a Class B felony count of willful concealment.
On March 15 in Lebanon, prosecutors said Johnson stole screw drivers from Home Depot and concealed magnets, chargers and carabiners on his person without paying for them, after twice being convicted of theft of property or services in Haverhill District Court.
In a third separate case, Johnson was indicted on a Class B felony count of theft by unauthorized taking.
On Jan. 22, in Woodsville, Johnson is alleged to have stolen a crossbow from Walmart in Woodsville, after twice being convicted of theft of property or services at Haverhill District Court.
John P. Knapp, 33, of Littleton, was indicted on a Class B felony count of criminal threatening.
Between August 29 and Sept. 7, 2020, in Lisbon, prosecutors said Knapp placed a woman in fear of imminent bodily injury when he grabbed a knife from the kitchen and told her he was going to kill her with it.
Joshua D. York, 21, of Lancaster, was indicted on three Class B felony counts of violating the Controlled Drug Act by possessing quantities of methamphetamine, buprenorphine, and methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) on June 3 2019, in Bethlehem.
