Local Men Indicted For Sexual Crimes Against Children

A North Haverhill man faces charges for criminal threatening by firing a gun, a Lisbon man with sexual assault against a child, and a Franconia man with exposing himself to a child in the April round of grand jury indictments at Grafton Superior Court.
Michael Alger Jr., 34, of North Haverhill, was indicted on a Class B felony count of reckless conduct and two Class B felony counts of criminal threatening.
On March 1 in North Haverhill, prosecutors said Alger acted recklessly and placed others in danger of serious bodily injury when he displayed a 9-mm handgun and fired it in close proximity to “K.J.” while they were having an argument.
Alger is also accused of placing K.J.,” “T.M.,” J.T.,” and “A.T.” in fear of bodily injury when he displayed the gun, yelled at them, and fired it four times.
Jeffrey A. Brock, 29, of Littleton, faces a Class A misdemeanor count of simple assault with an extended term of imprisonment for assaulting a police officer.
On May 8, 2022, in North Haverhill, Brock is alleged to have kicked a shoe at Littleton Police Sgt. David Wentworth, who was then struck in the chest with the shoe as he was acting in the line of duty.
Dani A. Frilette, 43, of Littleton, was indicted on a Class B felony count of possessing methamphetamine in Littleton on July 13.
Kara M. Fry, 39, of North Woodstock, was indicted on a Class B felony count of assault by a prisoner.
On Jan. 1, while an inmate being held in official custody at the Grafton County House of Corrections, Fry is alleged to have punched in the head fellow inmate Nikki Lucas, of or formerly of Littleton.
Richard P. Gallagher, 53, of Barnet, Vt., was indicted on a Class B felony count of theft by unauthorized taking.
On Jan. 24 in Hanover, prosecutors said Gallagher had in his possession a 2022 Chevrolet 4500 LCF belonging to Enterprise FM Trust, with the purpose to deprive Enterprise FM Trust of the value of the property.
Michael A. Richards Sr., 68, of Lisbon, was indicted on a Class B felony count of felonious sexual assault and Class B felony count of indecent exposure and lewdness.
Between Jan. 1, 2009, and Dec. 2012 in Lisbon, prosecutors said Richards had a 6-year-old child touch him inappropriately in a pool for the purposes of sexual gratification or arousal and touched himself inappropriately and told the child to look at him.
Robert Snowdale, 73, of Franconia, was indicted on two Class B felony counts of indecent exposure and lewdness and a Class A misdemeanor count of indecent exposure and gross lewdness.
On Nov. 4, 2022, in Franconia, prosecutors said Snowdale exposed himself and touched himself inappropriately for the purposes of sexual gratification or arousal as child less than 16 years of age was present.
The misdemeanor count charges Snowdale with exposing himself and touching himself inappropriately while in a car parked in a public parking lot beside a playground.
Bruce Stygles, 47, of Lisbon, was indicted on a Class B felony count of unlawfully driving after being certified a habitual offender.
On March 1 in Lisbon, prosecutors said Stygles drove a Chevrolet pickup truck on Central Street in Lisbon after being certified a habitual offender in September 2022 by the New Hampshire Department of Motor Vehicles, which revoked his driver’s license.
