Local Men Indicted For Sexual Crimes Against Children
Grafton County Courthouse and Department of Corrections.

A North Haverhill man faces charges for criminal threatening by firing a gun, a Lisbon man with sexual assault against a child, and a Franconia man with exposing himself to a child in the April round of grand jury indictments at Grafton Superior Court.

Michael Alger Jr., 34, of North Haverhill, was indicted on a Class B felony count of reckless conduct and two Class B felony counts of criminal threatening.

