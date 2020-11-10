A North Stratford man is charged with sexual assault, and a St. Johnsbury, Vt. man with interfering in parental custody in the October round of felony indictments handed up by a grand jury at Coos Superior Court.

Roger L. Roy Sr., 59, of North Stratford, was indicted on three special class felony counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault and domestic violence on a family member.

