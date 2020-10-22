Local Men Powering State Scout Museum

John McClaughry, of Kirby, shows his 1953 Explorer uniform shirt and merit badge sash. (Courtesy photo)

Boy Scout Leader Dave Towle, of Danville, continues to assemble a trove of Scouting memorabilia dating back many years, enhancing the Vermont Scouting Museum he has started. The most recent addition is a 1953 Explorer uniform shirt and merit badge sash donated (found in his attic) by John McClaughry, of Kirby.

McClaughry was a member of Post 707 in Arlington Heights, Ill., where he went to high school. The shirt bears his Eagle Scout with Silver Palm and Explorer Silver award.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments