Local Metal Dealer, State Trooper Support Catalytic Converter Bill
Todd Wright, owner of Wright Brothers Metal Recycling in Newport, and Vermont State Police Capt. David Petersen offer their opinions to a Vermont House committee on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, about a legislative bill aimed at reducing the theft of catalytic converters.

A legislative bill designed to cut down on catalytic converter thefts took another step toward becoming law on Wednesday with supporting testimony from a Newport metal recycler and a former St. Johnsbury trooper.

S. 48 is before Coventry representative Michael Marcotte’s House Commerce and Economic Development committee. Members took testimony on the bill that originated in the Senate and was recommended for passage by the Senate Transportation Committee on which NEK senators Jane Kitchel and Russ Ingalls serve as members. Ingalls is one of three senators who proposed the original legislation.

