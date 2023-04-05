Todd Wright, owner of Wright Brothers Metal Recycling in Newport, and Vermont State Police Capt. David Petersen offer their opinions to a Vermont House committee on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, about a legislative bill aimed at reducing the theft of catalytic converters.
A legislative bill designed to cut down on catalytic converter thefts took another step toward becoming law on Wednesday with supporting testimony from a Newport metal recycler and a former St. Johnsbury trooper.
S. 48 is before Coventry representative Michael Marcotte’s House Commerce and Economic Development committee. Members took testimony on the bill that originated in the Senate and was recommended for passage by the Senate Transportation Committee on which NEK senators Jane Kitchel and Russ Ingalls serve as members. Ingalls is one of three senators who proposed the original legislation.
The bill aims to make it more difficult for someone who has stolen a catalytic converter from a vehicle to profit from the crime by selling it to a business that deals in scrap metals.
A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device. There’s value in the devices as they contain precious metals. A surge of thefts throughout the state, including vehicles at local auto dealerships and a fleet of RCT buses parked in Lyndon and Newport.
Armed with a reciprocating saw, thieves make a couple of cuts to remove the converters from the underside of the vehicles.
In November, law enforcement from multiple agencies worked together to identify a large converter theft ring that resulted in 200 converters stolen in the Vermont towns of Orleans, St. Johnsbury, Lyndonville, Ryegate, Wells River, Bradford, Norwich, Berlin, Barre, Shelburne, and South Burlington and in the New Hampshire towns of Lancaster, Lebanon, Keene, and Swanzey.
Speaking in favor of S.48 before the House Commerce Committee on Wednesday were Vermont State Police Capt. David Petersen, whose law enforcement career includes a dozen years as a trooper at the St. Johnsbury barracks, and Todd Wright, who owns Wright Brothers Metal Recycling in Newport.
Wright said the legislation is good because it states clearly what metal dealers must do when they buy a catalytic converter. “I support this bill 100 percent,” Wright said. “It’s making sure we’re doing it the right way.”
The legislation notes, “A scrap metal processor shall not purchase more than one used and detached catalytic converter per day from any person, other than a motor vehicle recycler of motor vehicle repair shop.”
The bill further calls for significant documentation from the private seller of a catalytic converter, including documents that establish the seller as the rightful owner of the metal being sold.
It’s also stated in the legislation that no one can transport more than one catalytic converter at a time unless the person has proof of ownership of each converter and each converter is marked with the vehicle identification number from which the catalytic converter was taken.
Capt. Petersen said the transport provision could aid law enforcement in catalytic converter theft investigations.
“I can say that catalytic converter theft is certainly one of the more common calls for service that VSP troopers receive,” said Petersen. “Any action that could provide more accountability and perhaps close existing loopholes would be favorably viewed by law enforcement.”
He said the crime hits the victim twice, first with the financial burden of replacing the stolen converter but also with the loss of the vehicle until it can be repaired.
“From my standpoint, (S.48) would advance and provide more tools for law enforcement officers to use to combat this kind of behavior,” he said.
One thing Wright asked for the committee to possibly change is the one converter purchase limit per day because some vehicles have more than one converter attached. He suggested one vehicle’s worth of catalytic converters per day.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.