Local Moose Population Holds Strong Against Ticks, Brain-Worm

New Hampshire Fish and Game's moose biologist spoke of the state's current moose population amid the winter tick challenge and what the Granite State and North Country can expect in the years ahead. (Photo contributed by Steve Estvanik)

New Hampshire’s moose population, for many years a common part of the Granite State landscape, is toughing it out.

Today, the number one threat to the largest land mammal in New Hampshire remains the winter tick, which can attach to individual moose in the tens of thousands, particularly during warm autumns, which the state has been experiencing more and more.

