Local Moose Population Holds Strong Against Ticks, Brain-Worm

New Hampshire’s moose population, for many years a common part of the Granite State landscape, is toughing it out.
Today, the number one threat to the largest land mammal in New Hampshire remains the winter tick, which can attach to individual moose in the tens of thousands, particularly during warm autumns, which the state has been experiencing more and more.
For young moose and cow moose, the result is blood loss and anemia.
The result during high tick years, when warm autumns allow the parasites to hang on later into the year, is increased calf mortality and reduced reproductivity.
Henry Jones, a moose biologist with New Hampshire Fish and Game, gave the latest population numbers and the projections going forward and spoke of other factors that also impact the moose population and if it is all doom and gloom or if there is hope.
Brain-worm
On Friday morning, Jones was called to deal with another issue impacting moose populations — brain-worm, which causes weakness, fearlessness around humans, reduced coordination and paralysis, and eventually death.
That particular moose with brain-worm was too near to a highway and had to be euthanized.
Brain-worm originates in white-tailed deer, but does not cause symptoms in deer, which pass it through feces, where it’s picked up by a snail or slug, undergoes a change, and is passed on to moose.
It’s undetermined if brain-worm is a growing threat to moose.
“Brain-worm is a disease that it’s very hard to collect information on,” said Jones. “It may be a growing issue. It is our second most impactful disease factor on the population, after winter ticks.”
When deer densities reach above ten deer per square mile, some areas see a long-term decline in the moose population because of it.
“We’re working to collect more data, and there’s been some new tests that allow us to track brain-worm abundance through brain-worm antibody levels and blood samples,” said Jones. “We are working to track it and our data right now on brain-worm incidence show it’s relatively stable, but deer abundance has been increasing in the southern portion of the state so that would suggest the risk of brain-worm in moose is increasing. Deer are the primary host for it and moose are a dead-end host for it.”
The life cycle of the worm begins when the worms get up in the membrane surrounding the deer’s brain, and the worms mate and pass eggs and those eggs get into the deer’s bloodstream.
The eggs hatch and move to the gut and get passed as larvae in deer feces.
A snail or slug gets on the larvae, which then enter a different life stage that is now infectious to deer and moose. When deer and moose ingest a snail or slug with those third-stage larvae, they become infected, with the moose coming down with adverse symptoms.
“It’s the number two disease factor,” said Jones. “As far as factors causing population decline, that would be the abundance of young forests and the abundance of just general habitat loss and fragmentation, which are up there with the winter tick.”
Winter Tick And Habitat Challenges
Late winter and early spring are when the ticks impact calf mortality and suppress birth activity.
Jones gave a rundown of the last two winters.
“2021 was a moderate year for winter tick impacts in the northern part of the state, north of Route 2,” he said. “It still pretty substantial, but given the comparison to previous years, it wasn’t really high, maybe something with calf mortality around or less than 50 percent.”
By contrast, 2022 was a high winter tick impact year that came after a prolonged tick questing season in the fall of 2021, a warm autumn that resulted in high winter tick loads and infestation on moose and ended with high mortality levels, he said.
In Maine, north of Moosehead Lake where Wildlife Management District 4 has collared moose being studied, 85 percent or more calves died, an unprecedented level, said Jones.
Though very high, that area of Maine is farther north than northern Hampshire, where moose densities are lower, and it’s uncertain if the Granite State saw that same mortality level.
While the autumn of 2022 had periods of warmth, it also had some cold snaps that are likely to have reduced the tick questing season.
That could make 2023 a less lethal year.
“Our winter tick counts on harvested moose and our projections of the tick questing season length suggest that this year should be a moderate impact year,” said Jones. “The questing season length is thought to have been somewhat normal. In northern New Hampshire in mid-November, we had a stretch of a few days when there was snow on the ground and it was cold and that would have diminished that tick questing period. That’s not to say end it, but it would have diminished it. And the tick counts that came in on harvested moose in mid-October were somewhat more moderate. Given that we had moderate levels on moose at harvest and that the tick questing season length was not really long, we are thinking moderate impact this year.”
Several decades ago, New Hampshire’s peak moose population was about 7,500 animals.
Today, it is less than half, hovering between an estimated 3,000 and 3,500.
Jones differentiated between moose populations in the southern part of New Hampshire and those in the North County and Great North Woods, where the populations are highest.
“The northern part of the state, north of Route 2, has been relatively stable,” he said. “In the statewide population, we’ve continued to see a slow decline.”
Looking forward in the next five, 10, and 15 years, the projection is that the moose population in the north will stabilize amid winter ticks.
“What we know is that at moderate and high moose densities winter tick impacts are high, but at some point moose densities will get low enough where winter tick impacts will be reduced,” said Jones. “We know that’s true because there are moose in the Adirondacks in New York that have very low winter tick impacts. There’s also some suggestion for other parts of New Hampshire of lower density moose populations with lower winter tick levels and impacts. In the northern part of the state, we should expect a more generally fluctuating moose population with tick impacts, but some sort of equilibrium there.”
Southern New Hampshire is likely looking at a slow, long-term decline in the moose population because of habitat loss and fragmentation and possibly because of brain-worm, but if core habitat areas can be managed for moose then the population downstate could see some stability in time, said Jones.
Climate change and the trend toward warmer seasons can influence and lengthen tick-questing seasons and periods of severe heat can cause heat stress in moose, he said.
Moose occur as far south as Connecticut and are fairly resilient if there is good habitat, said Jones.
“But if you have poor habitat, and then heat waves and hot, humid weather, particularly in late spring, it can impact moose,” said Jones. “It’s hard to put numbers on that. That would be a long-term influence of climate change.”
But if the landscape is good, which is defined as areas to forage and forested wetlands connected by conifer cover, then moose are fairly good at selecting micro-sites to help regulate their body temperature, he said.
“This all sounds gloom and doom, and it’s a challenging situation, but when you look at moose densities in northern New England, they are still moderate, and in parts of Maine are still very high, in comparison to what you see in much of the global moose range,” said Jones. “Moose naturally, in an environment and ecosystem that has less human influence, tend to be more of a low or maybe moderate density species.”
Some people remember back to when the baseline number in New Hampshire was 7,500, but that number was “abnormally and uncommonly high for moose” and it probably wasn’t realistic to think that the population could be sustained at that level, he said.
For additional population studies, NHFG is partnering with Remington Moll, who works at the University of New Hampshire on moose research, to learn if trail cameras and aerial thermal surveys using a drone are effective tools for measuring moose abundance, said Jones.
The research began in the fall of 2022 and preliminary data is not yet available.
