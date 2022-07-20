Local Motorist Involved In Fatal ATV Crash

Pictured is a 2011 Honda Foreman ATV. Vermont State Police reported that a man from Eden, operating a 2011 Honda Foreman (similar to the one shown) was killed in a crash on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (Contributed Photo)
An Orleans County motorist suffered minor injuries in a crash in Eden on Tuesday that killed the operator of an ATV.
Anthony Acorace, 56, North Troy, was driving a 2009 Hyundai Accent north on Route 100 just after 5 p.m. when Lewis Jones, 75, of Eden, pulled out of a residence onto Route 100 while operating a 2011 Honda Foreman, which is an All-Terrain Vehicle.
Trooper Brandon Sweet reported that Acorace tried to swerve into the opposite lane to avoid the ATV but struck the vehicle near the center of the road. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Scene assisted along with the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department, the North Eastern Medical Services (NEMS), and the North Hyde Park Eden Fire Department. The vehicle was towed from the scene by Polar Bear Towing.
VT Route 100 was closed north of North Road Intersection for approximately 3½ hours. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact Trooper Sweet at the Williston Barracks 802-878-7111.
