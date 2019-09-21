Local Motorist With Toddler Passenger Flees Police Pursuit

Nicholas Duprey

State police say a Newbury man driving in Topsham Thursday afternoon failed to stop for police, reaching a speed of 85 mph on a gravel road with a toddler as his passenger.

Nicholas Duprey, 20, is facing charges of eluding a police officer, reckless endangerment and excessive speed. Trooper Nicholas Cianci reported Duprey committed his crimes after failing to stop for police about 1:30 p.m. on the Thompson Road in Topsham.

