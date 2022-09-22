EASTON — For 25 years, MoJo Music Studios has worked with a wide variety of artists.
But among all of the blues, rock, reggae and country acts, one stands out: Gov. Chris Sununu.
Earlier this year Mojo Music produced a single recorded by Sununu and singer-songwriter Brooks Young.
The song, a re-working of the Johnny Cash classic “I’ve Been Everywhere,” was released last week and has been viewed more than 10,000 times across social media platforms.
The writing and recording process began earlier this year when Sununu reached out to Young, a longtime friend.
“I’ve known the Governor for quite a few years. And he called me up one night and said ‘Brooks, I have an idea,’” Young recalled. “I said let’s do it. Let’s make it happen.”
Sununu once joined Young’s band on stage to play cowbell for a rendition of the Blue Oyster Cult’s Don’t Fear The Reaper, but this was their first outright collaboration.
Lyrics for the “I’ve Been Everywhere” re-election campaign anthem were recorded in Young’s home studio, with Sununu singing the verses and Young handling choruses.
“The governor came up with the lyrics and I coached him how to sing it. How to get the cadence,” Young said.
Next, Young took the vocals to Mojo Music Studio where he laid down the music tracks with the father-son team of Joe and Anthony Cimino.
“We did it all in a few takes,” Joe said.
The Ciminos have rubbed elbows with New Hampshire’s chief executives before.
The Wicked Smart Horn Band, which Joe co-founded, has performed at inaugural events for multiple governors.
However, this was their first political production credit.
“It was a little unusual when Brooks was like ‘The governor wants to do it.’ I was like ‘Huh, what are we doing?’” Anthony said with a laugh.
The Ciminos have maintained good relationships with politicians on both sides of the aisle, including former Democratic Governors Maggie Hassan and John Lynch.
For them, the song was not a political statement but rather an opportunity to celebrate the Granite State.
“It’s a cool idea,” Anthony said. “There’s nothing political about it.”
In his version, Cash lists 92 places he’s been across the United States. Sununu changed the lyrics to name-drop Granite State locations he’d visited during his six-year tenure as governor.
His opening line begins, “I’ve been to Chester, Chichester, Dorchester, Chesterfield, Manchester, Rochester, Winchester, Newfield…”
The video opens with a view of Sununu at the scenic overlook by the entrance to the Omni Mount Washington Hotel in Bretton Woods.
While Sununu couldn’t include all 221 towns, 25 unincorporated areas, and other New Hampshire landmarks in his lyrics, he does mention a fair number of North Country locales.
They include the communities of Clarksville, Columbia, Dalton, Littleton, and Stewartstown, geographic areas Crawford Notch and Pinkham Notch, and destinations Clark’s Trading Post, Santa’s Village, Mount Starr King, and the Mt. Washington Auto Road.
The video includes images of Sununu in all of those locations.
In a comment accompanying the video on his official Instagram account, Sununu wrote, “I love old country music, and it’s time we have a 603 version of Johnny Cash’s hit … because I’ve literally been everywhere!”
Young opened multiple shows for Sammy Hagar and George Thorogood earlier this year but said his appearance alongside Sununu proved to be a far bigger boost to his visibility.
The timing is perfect, as Young just finished recording an album of his own at MoJo Music Studios this week.
“I’ve been having a hard time going to the store lately,” said Young, noting that people have approached him when he’s out and about. “I went into Wal-Mart and people said ‘I saw you in the video!’”
Joe Cimino didn’t get the same face time in the video. However, he took the same enjoyment from the public’s positive reaction to the song.
“Doing this for the governor and putting smiles on people’s faces, that’s why I played on it,” he said.
Asked if the song would ever be performed live, Young couldn’t say for sure.
However, he noted, there will be a record release for his new album, and there’s a good chance the governor will be in attendance.
“We’re going to have a release show for this blues album and I wouldn’t be surprised, seeing that we’re all together, to have him come out,” Young said. “Maybe he could sit in on a song.”
