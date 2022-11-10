Sugar Hill resident and Navy veteran Nick De Mayo was part of a contingent of veterans honored by Honor Flight, New England on Oct. 23, 2022. De Mayo was signed up for the trip two years ago, but COVID restrictions didn’t allow for the trip until this year.
Honor Flight is a national non-profit group that raises money to take veterans from all theaters of war to Washington, DC to view the war memorials honoring veterans in our Nation’s capital.
De Mayo served aboard the MSC -190 Minesweeper on Narragansett Bay, and then embarked on Active Duty as part of the Pre-Commissioning Unit of the aircraft carrier, USS John F. Kennedy (CVA-67) in Newport News, Va.
Serving in the ship’s Navigation Division, he is part of a unique crew, labeled as “Plank Owner.” Historically, plank owners of any Navy ship are the first crew personnel of a newly commissioned ship. A Plank Owner, supposedly, was given a piece of the hull of the ship (signifying “ownership” and “bragging rights”) when that ship was de-commissioned from the US Navy.
“It served me well,” said De Mayo, when the Kennedy anchored in Boston Harbor for the last time a few years ago. “I mentioned to a Boston police officer that I was a plank owner on the Kennedy, and he escorted us to the front of a very long line of on-lookers. Our tour of the ship was extensive due to this honorary award, and my service!”
In addition to serving aboard the USS John F. Kennedy (CVA-67), De Mayo volunteered to serve aboard the newly re-commissioned battleship, USS New Jersey (BB-62) as a Quartermaster, riding the “Jersey” through the Panama Canal to Long Beach, Calif. to prepare the “Jersey’s” crew for service off the coast of Hanoi during the Vietnam War.
De Mayo recounted his recent Honor Flight experience.
After arriving at the airport staging area, our ‘Guardians’ (in this case, Manchester police and fire department personnel and VA personnel as well as some police/firefighters from out-of-state) are assigned to their vet whom they guide throughout the trip. What a great bunch of First Responders - from the Manchester Police Chief on down! Their volunteerism is especially noteworthy for the extensive amount of time and dedication they donate to raising money that pays for the flights, the food, the buses, the drivers, and all the ancillary items needed to make the vets comfortable and safe. Thanks for a wonderful time, Manchester PD/FD, and all others I never met to personally thank!
We rolled out to board our plane in the wee hours of the morning under an honor guard of police cruisers with flashing lights and hundreds of motorcyclists flying American flags, state flags and POW flags. Again, flashing lights everywhere! Thanks to the guys and gals on the bikes!!
Once at the airport, we disembarked and entered the terminal to hundreds of volunteer well-wishers who continually thanked us for our service. These people ranged in age from elderly to young children, and even included some notable dignitaries. What a feeling of euphoria!
Once aboard the plane, we settled in for a short flight to Baltimore Airport while swapping military stories. Of course, the flight attendants were upbeat, and at times, hilarious with their jokes!
As we taxied to the terminal, we were once again honored by the airport’s fire department with an archway of water over both sides of the plane!
After disembarking into the terminal, we were again greeted by volunteer well-wishes thanking us for our service, and individuals reminding us that they wouldn’t be here if we hadn’t been there! Handshaking and rounds of cheers as well as many cheers was the order of the day!! One older vet reminded the young ladies he did his military service “….just for them!!” (ha! ha!).
Once on the bus for our ride to Washington, DC we were treated to a delicious Arby’s box lunch of a chicken sandwich, chips, and a cookie. We viewed a DVD of the building of these glorious monuments as we drove closer to Washington, DC.
Once there, we were guided by our ‘Guardians’ through the World War II Memorial where we viewed the Atlantic Theater and the Pacific Theater, read the many epithets, viewed the stars of recognition of the thousands of American and Allied men and women who gave their lives for freedom and our way of life. Our next stop on our walking tour was a trip to the Korean Conflict Memorial, where again, we witnessed the names of American and Allied war dead…..thousands of names engraved in stone! On to the Viet Nam War Memorial Wall with again, thousands of names of war dead. We strode past, and around the Lincoln Memorial, up those endless set of marble steps to view the huge statue of President Lincoln overlooking the city and country he saved from dissolving, and joined hundreds of others taking pictures, and reading the plaques. We could view the Reflecting Pool, and see the glorious Washington Monument and the awesome dome of our Capitol in the distance.
Getting back on the bus, we drove past the Iwo Jima Memorial and disembarked at Arlington National Cemetery where we witnessed row upon meticulous row of white crosses signifying war dead from past and present wars.
At the appointed time, we witnessed the perfectly timed and planned “changing of the guard” at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. This is a very moving ceremony accompanied by total silence and awe from the on-lookers. The guards are specially chosen for this honor guard role where attention-to-detail is commonplace. Their rifles are inspected, uniforms are inspected, their style of marching is observed, their uniforms are inspected….all to honor our Unknown war dead. These honorary guard personnel are on duty round-the-clock, rain or shine, 365-days a year! Many videos are taken, and iPhones are numerously visible! Upon completion of this approximately 30-minute ceremony, we boarded our buses to travel to the Air Force Memorial which has a panoramic view of Washington, DC. One can see the Pentagon, the Capitol, the White House, the Executive Office Building, the Jefferson Memorial, and other important buildings. Here, we took a group photo under the Air Force Arches.
After a time, we boarded the buses for our trip back to the airport with a stop at the Baltimore Hilton for a “sit-down” meal. Upon arrival, we were greeted by throngs of well-wishers who shook our hands, yelled “Thank you for your service!” and just gave us a very warm welcome! After eating a hot, delicious meal, and chatting with one another for some time, we were escorted back to the buses for our ride back to the airport, and our flight back to Manchester.
In all, it was a very memorable day filled with new friends and a new historic perspective for our brave warriors who fought to preserve our American way-of-life. They kept us free!
As one vet’s T-shirt read: “If you can read this shirt, thank a teacher! If you can read this T-shirt in English, thank a vet!”
Pay tribute to American veterans by supporting Honor Flight, New England; it’s a 501© tax deductible organization.
