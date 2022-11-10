Sugar Hill resident and Navy veteran Nick De Mayo was part of a contingent of veterans honored by Honor Flight, New England on Oct. 23, 2022. De Mayo was signed up for the trip two years ago, but COVID restrictions didn’t allow for the trip until this year.

Honor Flight is a national non-profit group that raises money to take veterans from all theaters of war to Washington, DC to view the war memorials honoring veterans in our Nation’s capital.

