Local NEK Nurse Chosen For Red Sox Nurse Night 2022

Northeast Kingdom nurse Carol Comtois, third from the left, is among nurses from New England recently honored on the field at Fenway Park prior to a Red Sox game. (Contributed Photo)

A nurse from the Northeast Kingdom was among 10 nurses from New England recently honored at a Boston Red Sox game.

Carol Comtois, a nurse working for Orleans Essex VNA & Hospice, joined the other celebrated nurses on the field at Fenway Park on March 18 for pre-game ceremonies.

Every year the Boston Red Sox recognize 10 New England nurses. Nominated for the honor are nurses who go above and beyond, who have demonstrated their commitment to the nursing profession, and who could use extra appreciation in a big way. Comtois was nominated as meeting the criteria. She has been a nurse in the local community for 48 years starting off at North Country Hospital.

Currently, Comtois has a vision for providing a local hospice home in the community. The plan is for the new home to be a reality in the next two to three years. It will be funded through donations and grants and no out-of-pocket payment from the the residents.

“Our rural community includes many hard-working people who do not always have the financial, emotional, or physical means to care for loved ones during their last days of life,” said Comtois. “My hope and prayers are that we can fill in that gap by providing a warm, comforting atmosphere for those dealing with end-of-life care.”

Living Waters Hospice House will be a home with trained caregivers and volunteers. They will collaborate with the local VNA hospice services who will provide the medical management for the residents; as they do for anyone receiving hospice care in their own home.

For more information check their website: livingwatershospicehouse.org.

