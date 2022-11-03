Local NH Fire Departments Receive Grants
Buy Now

Dalton Fire Department (File Photo) #filephoto

CONCORD, N.H. — Volunteer fire departments in Bethlehem, Dalton and Lyme were among three in 46 communities across the state to receive grants from the N.H. Farm Protection Bureau to help them purchase items directly related to wildfire suppression.

These items include: personal protective equipment such as fire-resistant clothing, hard hats, headlamps and chainsaw chaps; water tanks for utility terrain vehicles; wildland fire pumps and light weight hose; hand tools, chainsaws and more. The bureau issued $85,795 in grants altogether.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments