Local Non Profit Helps Asylum Seekers From Other Countries

A local non-profit organization has been operating quietly for the past few years.
But at Wednesday night’s St. Johnsbury Select Board meeting, they publicly announced themselves to the community.
Northeast Kingdom Asylum Seekers Assistance Network (NEKASAN) has been helping those who flee their home countries due to violence and fear and enter the United States.
“We welcome people and families who have fled violence and probable death by their government,” said NEKASAN co-founder Libby Hillhouse of Danville during the meeting. “To a person, they have endured extreme trauma and seek only safety and the possibility of a secure future.”
Hillhouse said the organization does not receive federal money and operates on donations and grants.
“Our mission and our goal is to welcome asylum seekers and refugees to the Northeast Kingdom,” said Hillhouse.
She also explained how asylum seekers end up in the local community.
“These are folks - individuals and families - who have successfully stated a need for asylum based on a presentation of quote -‘credible fear’- upon coming across the border,” said Hillhouse. “Most often through Mexico but it may come through other borders as well. At that point, they’re held in detention until a sponsor and a host can be found and they are released and that’s how they come to us.”
NEKASAN finds local hosts and sponsors for asylum seekers.
And since the organization’s formation in 2020, they have hosted and sponsored six adults and two babies - both of which were born at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) in St. Johnsbury.
NEKASAN has also been partnering with several local organizations including CCV (Community College of Vermont), NVRH, St. Johnsbury Dental, Catamount Arts and Umbrella, said Hillhouse.
“And several other organizations to provide education, language learning, food, medical and dental support, volunteer opportunities and job search,” said Hillhouse. “It has been astounding how we have become - quietly - so connected within this community.”
