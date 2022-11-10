After a life-changing week in Kansas City, Missouri, a local police officer is looking to take what he learned in a program called Warriors’ Ascent and create a similar support group for first responders and veterans in the North Country.
The program’s mission is to offer hope and healing for veterans and first responders suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and provide them with ways to manage and reduce stress so they can live better lives for themselves and their loved ones and communities.
Recently graduating from the last WA class of the year is Rick Ball, a Whitefield resident and officer for the Northumberland Police Department who has been a law enforcement officer for 31 years.
In that time, he’s seen a lot, not all of it good.
Managing years of anxiety and PTSD became more challenging when he went through a divorce that was finalized last month.
Feeling a breaking point was near, Ball phoned Kerry Steuart, a Gulf War veteran, yoga instructor and trainer for Blue Guardian Network, a nonprofit founded in 2021 that helps first responders, specifically police officers, manage PTSD, “find peace in the uniform,” become the best versions of themselves, and change the policing community from the inside for a better community on the outside.
Ball has had weekly coaching calls with the group.
But during that special phone call to Steuart several weeks ago, when Ball was nearing a meltdown from the divorce and a work schedule that recently changed and left him with too much time on his hands, Steuart, who is also a staff member for Warriors’ Ascent, urged Ball to enroll in the last Warriors’ Ascent class of 2022, in late October.
“For decades, I threw myself into work,” said Ball. “That was my way of escaping my emotions, escaping the things I felt hurt me, escaping life basically, because when I wasn’t at work, I was self-isolating because of the stress. When my schedule changed, I didn’t have the ability to hide at work. I was thinking, ‘oh my God, I have to spend three days off by myself.’ I couldn’t stand the idea of being alone by myself. I needed the distraction.”
When he reached Kansas City for Warriors’ Ascent, he found himself in the largest class it ever had, 18 men total, encompassing Army and Air Force veterans, many firefighters, and some medics, EMTs and police officers.
Housed in one building with camp-style bunk beds, each that first night was given a flat, circular stone and was guided to an outside labyrinth with the same path in and out.
“That was the start of our journey, acknowledging what we were there for,” said Ball. “I was sobbing. I tried repeating what Kerry and John [Gauli, founder of Blue Guardian Network] would tell me. That was for me to have radical acceptance forgiveness for myself and others and radical love for myself and others. There were a lot of common themes for most of us — I don’t like myself, I don’t feel worthy, I don’t matter, I don’t deserve whatever it was, I feel alone. That started to bring us out of our shells. We had walked in there as 18 different guys with different backgrounds. Are we going to be vulnerable and open or are we going to hide ourselves? It was comforting to hear these other guys express the same feelings, these negative emotions that we thought about ourselves.”
The week was intensive.
Interactive classes went from 7:30 in the morning to 9:30 at night.
They’d begin with an hour of yoga stretches in the morning and do nidra yoga an hour before bed.
In the middle were hours of many classes, from group counseling sessions to self-care.
“That is really what the program is about, self-care,” said Ball. “We had to find our worth again and take care of ourselves. We did mindfulness training and meditation training. We did art therapy. We did a lot of journaling. One night we spent around the campfire just talking together.”
The program provided all meals, healthy ones, he said.
One day was particularly emotional when they were instructed to write a letter to themselves and others and to be vulnerable and let it all out.
“The next thing they said was now read your letters,” said Ball. “We didn’t think we had to read them out loud. Guys were sobbing writing the letters and now we were asked to read them out loud to each other. It was very emotional. My letter consisted of forgiving myself for the things I had done or not done and forgiving the others in my life who I felt wronged me. After we got done reading our letters, we burned them in the burn pit. And we were asked to write a letter that was for ourselves, what we wanted to do in life, what we want to become, and to look for the positive.”
Reading the letters to themselves, they then were tethered to safety ropes and jumped off of a 40-foot pole, which Ball called a great building exercise.
“Then we had more classes and we grew closer as the week went on,” he said. “There was lot of talking about what causes stress for us and how to alleviate that stress, talking about what our goals were and what we wanted out of life, and talking about gratitude and appreciation.”
Warriors’ Ascent, a nonprofit that offers its program at no cost to veterans and first responders, ties in the mind-emotions-body-spirit connection, identifies triggers to negative thoughts and behaviors in an effort to mitigate them, teaches holistic methods of self-care, such as sufficient rest, healthy eating, and exercise, and encourages the theme of social enrichment so first responders can be better in their relationships and in their community at large, said Ball.
Their week together had come to an end.
“On our first day, we were feeling not good enough, not important, that we weren’t lovable,” he said. “By Friday morning, we walked the labyrinth again with our stones, and they gave us prayer beads. I repeated the radical acceptance, forgiveness, and love. I didn’t cry that time. I held my head high. I left the stone in the very center, in a pipe. It fit perfectly. I left it there like I’m leaving all the negativity behind and moving forward with my life.”
Ball brought back to the North Country several tools, among them yoga, practicing mindfulness and meditation, prayer, and a gratitude journal.
During his three decades as a police officer, Ball, who grew up in Vermont and graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy and attended Lyndon State College, has worked for seven police departments, including in the towns of Lincoln, Lancaster, Carroll, Sugar Hill, Bethlehem, and in Littleton, where he remains a part-time patrol officer.
“It’s a long time and I’ve seen a lot of stuff, a lot of horrible things,” he said. “I didn’t deal well with it, unfortunately, and did negative things to suppress it.”
Ball noted that he spoke with a Warriors’ Ascent graduate who said the program saved his life.
“It is a great program and I was thinking it would be really good to start something like that around here,” said Ball. “I would love to do that and it would be the next step on my life’s journey, to start a ministry of healing, trauma recovery. I know first responders who’ve taken their own lives because they felt they didn’t have any other options. It’s sad. There is more out there. It’s not the end. Life is waiting for you if you can just find your path.”
While taking classes with Blue Guardian Network, which is specifically for retired or active police officers, Ball is also taking classes once a week with Reboot Recovery, an online trauma recovery program for veterans, first responders and civilians, and he said he would like to someday lead courses for Reboot.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.