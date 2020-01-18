Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
In this file photo from August 2018, Dennis Smith, as part of the St. Johnsbury board of civil authority, counts ballots following a primary election in August 2018. Smith is finishing a one-year term on the select board and is seeking election to a three-year post in March.
Four of the five members of the St. Johnsbury Select Board are shown during a meeting at the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center on Monday, Jan. 14, 2020. From left are Jeff Moore, Kevin Oddy, Dennis Smith and Brendan Hughes. Smith is seeking election to a three-year term, and Hughes hopes to be re-elected to a one-year seat.
In this file photo from November 2019, Board of Civil Authority members and St. Johnsbury Selectmen Tim Angell, left, and Kevin Oddy count ballots at the St. Johnsbury School. Angell's three-year term as selectman ends in March. He will be seeking election to a one-year position on the board.
In this file photo, St. Johnsbury School Directors, from left, Ilene Dickinson, Mark Avery and Tom Huntington are seen on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Dickinson is seeking election to a two-year term on the school board.
In this file photo from December 2016, David Reynolds and Susan Ohlidal discuss the work of the Caledonia and Southern Essex Accountable Health Community. Reynolds is the town and school moderator in St. Johnsbury. He will be seeking re-election this March.
In this December 2019 file photo, retired Vermont State Police Capt. Tim Clouatre serves as Santa Fund volunteer. He will be on the St. Johnsbury ballot in March seeking the role of cemetery commissioner.
In this file photo from December 2019, St. Johnsbury School Board Chairman Chris Wenger and Superintendent Brian Ricca take part in a board meeting. Wenger has decided he will not seek re-election to the board in March. (Photo by Todd Wellington)
Robert Holmes will be on the St. Johnsbury ballot seeking election as town constable.
ST. JOHNSBURY — Several elected positions in the town are up for a vote in March with some familiar faces seeking re-election.
In total there are 12 positions voters will need to decide: School Moderator (one-year term), Town Moderator (one-year term), Select Board, (three-year term), Select Board, (one-year term), Select Board, (one-year term), School Treasurer (one-year term), School Board (two-year term), School Board (three-year term), Town Agent (one-year term), Cemetery Commissioner, (five-year term), Cemetery Commissioner (five-year term), First Constable, (one-year term).
