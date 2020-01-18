ST. JOHNSBURY — Several elected positions in the town are up for a vote in March with some familiar faces seeking re-election.

In total there are 12 positions voters will need to decide: School Moderator (one-year term), Town Moderator (one-year term), Select Board, (three-year term), Select Board, (one-year term), Select Board, (one-year term), School Treasurer (one-year term), School Board (two-year term), School Board (three-year term), Town Agent (one-year term), Cemetery Commissioner, (five-year term), Cemetery Commissioner (five-year term), First Constable, (one-year term).

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments