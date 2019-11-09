Local Officials Celebrate Technical Upgrades For Caledonia Children’s Advocacy Center

The Caledonia Children’s Advocacy Center announced they upgraded their interview recording room. BEI Holdings Inc. installed an iRecord video system which provides better camera coverage and clearer sound during forensics interviews.
The new system is equipped with two cameras, two microphones, and a simple push to start button. Members of Caledonia CAC celebrated by hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony recently. The ribbon was cut by St. Johnsbury Police Chief Timothy Paige, Emily Carrier DCF, Lynn Bushey DOC, and Christopher St. Cyr. Representatives from St Johnsbury PD, Department of Corrections, Department for Children and Families, Northeast Kingdom Human Services, Caledonia County State’s Attorney Office, and the Lamoille County SIU attended the ceremony. The new system was funded through several sources including DCF’s Child Justice Act Task Force, Vermont SIU Grant Board, Oakland Foundation, Union Bank, and Passumpsic Bank.
