The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to be the lifeline for patients in need this holiday season by making an appointment to give blood. Anyone who gives Nov. 18-Dec. 18 will also receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. Additionally, those who give Nov. 27-30 will receive a long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.
As schedules fill with holiday parties, shopping and fun with friends and family, many blood and platelet donors delay giving. Unfortunately, that may lead to delays in treatments for patients relying on blood. Right now, there is a critical need for type O blood donors.
