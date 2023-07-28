Local Organizations Receive Vermont Community Foundation Grants
Jenna O'Farrell, director of Northeast Kingdom Community Action, greets U.S. Rep. Becca Balint at the St. Johnsbury NEKCA building on Lincoln Street, Wednesday, April 12, 2023. The congresswoman took a tour of the facility and learned about NEKCA's community support efforts. (Photo by Dana Gray)

Vermont Community Foundation announced Friday it has awarded another $670,500 in grants to help individuals, businesses, farms, and downtowns recover from statewide floods earlier this month.

The new round of grants from the foundation’s VT Flood Response & Recovery Fund follows $330,600 in grants awarded last week. The total amount awarded from the fund now exceeds $1 million.

