Local Organizations Receive Vermont Community Foundation Grants

Vermont Community Foundation announced Friday it has awarded another $670,500 in grants to help individuals, businesses, farms, and downtowns recover from statewide floods earlier this month.
The new round of grants from the foundation’s VT Flood Response & Recovery Fund follows $330,600 in grants awarded last week. The total amount awarded from the fund now exceeds $1 million.
The latest grants will support nonprofits that are helping residents of flooded mobile home parks and assisting towns as they rent dumpsters to haul away immense piles of flood-related trash and debris. The money will cover emergency home repairs and transitional housing; and help farmers who lost an entire season of corn, berries, cut flowers, and other products to a wave of water and mud.
Local entities assisted by Friday’s grant funds include:
Northeast Kingdom Community Action, $10,000 for storm and flood relief efforts. NEKCA is an anti-poverty agency providing direct programs, referrals, advocacy, and education to the communities of the Northeast Kingdom.
Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging, $5,000 for storm and flood relief efforts. The organization is the Area Agency on Aging for the Northeast Kingdom, helping older adults to live at home, stay healthy, and access the Meals on Wheels program in their area.
Northeast Kingdom Human Services, $10,000 for storm and flood relief efforts. It is the designated mental health agency in Essex, Orleans, and Caledonia Counties with a mission to empower individuals, families, and communities by promoting hope, healing, and support.
Center for an Agricultural Economy (CAE), $15,000 to support food sovereignty efforts in Hardwick and the Northeast Kingdom as part of storm and flood relief. CAE works in Hardwick and the surrounding area to support local farmers and provide access to high-quality food.
Glover Ambulance Squad, $5,000 for storm and flood relief efforts. It provides the community with emergency care and attention, in 2023 receiving the Vermont Ambulance Service of the Year Award from the Vermont Department of Health.
Greensboro Association, $10,000 for storm and flood relief efforts. The association develops and supports village initiatives and organizations that enhance the community. It also protects Caspian Lake and its surrounding environment.
Orleans Federated Church, $5,000 for storm and flood relief efforts. The church is assisting with flood response and supply distribution in Orleans and Barton.
Green Mountain United Way, $20,000 for storm and flood relief efforts. United Way unites around the health, education, and financial stability of every person in every community.
Visit vtfloodresponse.org to contribute or learn more about the VT Flood Response & Recovery Fund 2023.
