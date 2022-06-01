Local Organizations Win Spark Grants

Vermont Community Foundation recently announced its Spark Connecting Community grant program (SCC) awarded $79,023 to 31 organizations for projects strengthening community connections. These grants were made possible by the partnership of Community Foundation fundholders who contributed through Giving Together, a program that shares grant proposals with fundholders and donors to provide an opportunity to co-fund projects throughout the state.
“Spark Connecting Community is a competitive grant program that puts building and nurturing community front and center,” stated SCC’s Nate Clark. “The Community Foundation aims to support the work happening throughout the state that builds social capital—where a small amount can fuel connections that enable larger impact over time. The grants light the spark that keeps Vermonters healthy and happy.”
The Spark Connecting Community program will open a second competitive grant round in June 2022.
Local SCC First Round Grant Recipients
Holland Community Center received $2,500 to support Meet Ups, including programs like Yoga Time, Story Time, Paint N Taste, Garden Club, and Book Club, which aim for community members to get to know one another, learn new skills, help others, improve health, and have fun.
Northeast Kingdom Human Services received $1,000 to support Children and Families Wellness Day, a collaboration between the organization and area youth-oriented organizations to provide access to mental health and well-being supports, as well as resources to reduce stigma around mental health. Counties to be served: Caledonia, Essex, and Orleans
Vermont Learning-Support Initiative received $3,000 to support the NEK Neurodiverse Student & Family Network, which will create a community- and school-based network in the Northeast Kingdom where local neurodiverse learners and their families engage in activities to share experiences, find common ground, and boost youth self-esteem and resilience. Counties to be served: Caledonia and Essex
Audubon Vermont received $1,658 to support Gender Creative Kids Outings. Gender Creative Kids (GCK) is organized by Outright Vermont for youth under 13 and their parents/caregivers. Every season of the year, the program will serve to create connections to nature and foster resilience and community for youth and their families. Counties to be served: Statewide
Epsilon Spires received $2,600 to support the New England Artist Salon: Building Interdisciplinary Connections Among Artists of Color, which will provide opportunities this summer for artists of color from across the country to build relationships and share work with Brattleboro and surrounding communities. Counties to be served: Statewide
WholeHeart received $3,000 to support Voices of Community, which will provide reflective mentorship that celebrates and cultivates voice, community, and economic vitality in response to requests of BIPOC community members who are seeking skills and support to thrive. Counties to be served: Statewide
