Editor’s Note: The following are priests with local connections who were included in a list of accused child sex abusers released by the Manchester Diocese on Wednesday.
Dates indicate when their parish assignments began.
Does not include assignments outside area/outside state. Only local assignments shown. Details of the accusations, and whether they took place in local parishes or elsewhere, was not provided.
ALL SAINTS, LANCASTER
John Nolin, June 11, 1975, found guilty1
Donald Osgood, Jan. 16, 1967, found guilty
Leo Shea, Jan. 19, 1983, found guilty
Edouard Duval, Sept. 7, 1960, deceased
John J. Sullivan, Dec. 1, 1961, deceased
SACRED HEART, NORTH STRATFORD
Silvio Beaudet, June 14, 1962, deceased
Maurice Leclerc, May 14, 1954, deceased
ST. ALBERT, WEST STEWARTSTOWN
Romeo Valliere, Jan. 15, 1976 ,found guilty
Gerard Beaudet, Sept. 7, 1966, deceased2
ST. BRENDAN, COLEBROOK
Gregoire Dumont, Sept. 20, 1967, deceased
ST. CATHERINE, LISBON
David Morley, July 14, 1978, accusation made after he left priesthood
ST. FRANCIS XAVIER, GROVETON
Raymond Laferriere, Feb. 20, 1964, found guilty
Roland Veillette, Sept. 7, 1961, deceased
ST. JOSEPH, WOODSVILLE
John Nolin, Jan. 19, 1983, found guilty1
Roland Tancrede, Jan. 19, 1966, found guilty
Gerard Beaudet, May 30, 1960, deceased2
Albert Boulanger, June 21, 1968, deceased3
Albert Burke (Burque), Jan. 19, 1939, deceased
Francis McMullen, Sept. 10, 1958, deceased5
Edward Zalewski, March 5, 1969, deceased
ST. MATTHEW, WHITEFIELD
Robert Densmore, June 22, 1963, found guilty
Joseph Maguire, June 9, 1973, found guilty
Albert Boulanger, Oct. 24, 1984, deceased3
Hubert Mann, 1937, deceased4
Francis McMullen, May 3, 1960, deceased5
Joseph P. Sands, July 1, 1968, deceased6
John T. Sullivan, May 10, 1945, deceased
ST. ROSE OF LIMA, LITTLETON
James Haller, Sept. 20, 1967, found guilty
John Poirier, Sept. 5, 1973, found guilty
Stephen Scruton, Jan. 16, 1974, found guilty
Richard Lower, Oct. 18, 1972, deceased
Hubert Mann, May 3, 1960, deceased4
William P. Neiman, June 15, 1960, deceased
————————
1 — Nolin served assignments at All Saints in Lancaster and St. Joseph in Woodsville
2 — Beaudet served assignments at St. Albert in W. Stewartstown and St. Joseph in Woodsville
3 — Boulanger served assigments at St. Joseph in Woodsville and St. Matthew in Whitefield
4 — Mann served assignments at St. Matthew in Whitefield and St. Rose in Littleton
5 — McMullen served assignments at St. Matthew in Whitefield and St. Joseph in Woodsville
6 — Sands also served an assignment at Alpha-House in Whitefield in 1972
