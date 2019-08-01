Editor’s Note: The following are priests with local connections who were included in a list of accused child sex abusers released by the Manchester Diocese on Wednesday.

Dates indicate when their parish assignments began.

Does not include assignments outside area/outside state. Only local assignments shown. Details of the accusations, and whether they took place in local parishes or elsewhere, was not provided.

ALL SAINTS, LANCASTER

John Nolin, June 11, 1975, found guilty1

Donald Osgood, Jan. 16, 1967, found guilty

Leo Shea, Jan. 19, 1983, found guilty

Edouard Duval, Sept. 7, 1960, deceased

John J. Sullivan, Dec. 1, 1961, deceased

SACRED HEART, NORTH STRATFORD

Silvio Beaudet, June 14, 1962, deceased

Maurice Leclerc, May 14, 1954, deceased

ST. ALBERT, WEST STEWARTSTOWN

Romeo Valliere, Jan. 15, 1976 ,found guilty

Gerard Beaudet, Sept. 7, 1966, deceased2

ST. BRENDAN, COLEBROOK

Gregoire Dumont, Sept. 20, 1967, deceased

ST. CATHERINE, LISBON

David Morley, July 14, 1978, accusation made after he left priesthood

ST. FRANCIS XAVIER, GROVETON

Raymond Laferriere, Feb. 20, 1964, found guilty

Roland Veillette, Sept. 7, 1961, deceased

ST. JOSEPH, WOODSVILLE

John Nolin, Jan. 19, 1983, found guilty1

Roland Tancrede, Jan. 19, 1966, found guilty

Gerard Beaudet, May 30, 1960, deceased2

Albert Boulanger, June 21, 1968, deceased3

Albert Burke (Burque), Jan. 19, 1939, deceased

Francis McMullen, Sept. 10, 1958, deceased5

Edward Zalewski, March 5, 1969, deceased

ST. MATTHEW, WHITEFIELD

Robert Densmore, June 22, 1963, found guilty

Joseph Maguire, June 9, 1973, found guilty

Albert Boulanger, Oct. 24, 1984, deceased3

Hubert Mann, 1937, deceased4

Francis McMullen, May 3, 1960, deceased5

Joseph P. Sands, July 1, 1968, deceased6

John T. Sullivan, May 10, 1945, deceased

ST. ROSE OF LIMA, LITTLETON

James Haller, Sept. 20, 1967, found guilty

John Poirier, Sept. 5, 1973, found guilty

Stephen Scruton, Jan. 16, 1974, found guilty

Richard Lower, Oct. 18, 1972, deceased

Hubert Mann, May 3, 1960, deceased4

William P. Neiman, June 15, 1960, deceased

————————

1 — Nolin served assignments at All Saints in Lancaster and St. Joseph in Woodsville

2 — Beaudet served assignments at St. Albert in W. Stewartstown and St. Joseph in Woodsville

3 — Boulanger served assigments at St. Joseph in Woodsville and St. Matthew in Whitefield

4 — Mann served assignments at St. Matthew in Whitefield and St. Rose in Littleton

5 — McMullen served assignments at St. Matthew in Whitefield and St. Joseph in Woodsville

6 — Sands also served an assignment at Alpha-House in Whitefield in 1972

