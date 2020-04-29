It was the virus that compelled him to go and it’s the virus that allowed him to.
Joshua Abetti, a pastor from Concord who is also a registered nurse, is ministering to the needs of patients infected with COVID-19 in New York City.
He is 11 days into a six-week commitment to aid the overburdened medical professionals at Lincoln Medical Center, a 300 bed public hospital in the Bronx. It is a Level 1 Trauma Center, and New York City is seen as the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.
Abetti left a county in Vermont (Essex) that has just two confirmed cases of COVID-19 and went to a city that has seen over 12,700 deaths from the virus.
“I felt convicted about being in the comfort and safety of the Northeast Kingdom while reading about the nurses suffering down here,” Abetti said from his short-term eastside Manhattan apartment Wednesday morning.
He is the pastor of Concord Community Church, but he said he wouldn’t call it a spiritual calling that got him and his nursing skills to New York City. Still, there was a voice that helped encourage him to go.
“I watched (New York Governor) Andrew Cuomo in a press conference saying (to medical professionals) ‘we need your help,’ and I felt like he was personally asking me,” said Abetti.
As a nurse in the Northeast Kingdom, Abetti works for Caledonia Home Health on a per diem basis. It allows him the freedom to serve as church pastor, which is the reason why he and his family moved to the area in January 2016.
He was providing medical care through his work and even helped out in the COVID tent outside Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, but he said he realized the immediate medical emergency was not here.
“I started to feel convicted that I could actually go out and help,” he said. “It began with just hearing reports in the news of the number of patients and how overwhelmed the hospitals were and the reports of nursing staff getting COVID. In some hospitals a third of the nurses were gone.”
He said he read a Wall Street Journal piece on a nurse who was living through it in the city.
“My heart was breaking not only for the patients and families but for the nurses too,” he said.
Feeling the conviction to go was one thing, but he still faced having to separate from family and church.
He said he started praying about it, and when he first mentioned it to his wife, “her first response was ‘yeah, I think you should go,’” Abetti said. The couple has four children with an age range of 8 to 14. The thought of leaving his family for so many weeks away was tough, he said. “I’ve never been away from my family more than a week.”
As for his church commitment, the virus made it possible to leave with a lower impact. Due to stay home and social distancing mandates, church people cannot congregate and all services and meetings need to be done via technology. This meant that Abetti’s physical absence is not an issue, and he can have a virtual presence through his computer in Manhattan. Last night he hosted a prayer meeting on Zoom.
He also is getting some help with preaching from a missionary in South Korea. Samuel Gunnip, who is originally from Gilman, is a former elder at Concord Community Church, is currently in South Korea and providing sermons for the people of Concord Community Church.
Abetti plans to deliver a sermon via Livestream from his city apartment on May 10.
“The church is very supportive, praying for me and my family,” he said. “Everyone has been very supportive and encouraging.”
Management at Caledonia Home Health also helped. They agreed to his short-term departure and sent him on his way with donated N95 masks.
Abetti even got an assist from the St. Johnsbury Police Department to make his trip possible. Getting clearance to enter the city as a health care worker was not an easy task, and one of the requirements was to go through an FBI background check. This meant fingerprints, which is a service that the police department normally provides, but not during this pandemic. But once Abetti explained why he needed the prints, the PD agreed to help.
Nearly two weeks into the assignment, Abetti says he’ll be working four or five days a week. He said the hospital was hoping for six days a week, but he said he told them he needed some time to serve remotely in his role as pastor. They agreed.
“It’s very busy,” he said. “You’re on your feet all the time. It’s go go go.”
The hospital is among the busiest of the city’s public hospitals, he said. It has increased the number of Intensive Care Units to accommodate all the COVID patients.
“The patients are very sick,” he said.
Abetti, who has been a registered nurse for 14 years, said one of the hardest things to witness is that patients can’t see their families.
The shifts are busy, but the team of nurses with whom he works are very supportive, he said. It’s when the shift is done that the events of the day can catch up with you.
He said he’s been brought to tears by some of the things he has reflected on. “It’s after your shift that you process and think things through,” he said.
But while those moments are difficult, Abetti said it’s not the hardest part.
“Working in the ICU in the hospital, yeah, it’s hard but it’s part of your job,” he said. “The hardest part of being down here is being away from family. And when I come back I’ll have to quarantine. That will be hard to come home and not be able to hug your wife and kids.”
He communicates daily with his family. They already sent him a care package, which was nice he said, but made even sweeter by the fact that the post office in Concord didn’t charge his wife for the postage.
He said there have been many expressions of support from the people back home to people in the city. The McDonalds across the street from the hospital gives free breakfast and lunch to hospital staff. Different organizations in the city have lunch delivered to the hospital each day for staff members. There’s free cab rides for hospital workers.
“And every night at 7 people clap, bang pots and blow horns to thank the hospital workers,” he said.
Abetti said despite the sacrifices that come with being away from home he is where he was meant to be.
“I had a desire to help and to serve the people down here in a tangible way, and I’m grateful that the Lord kind of brought it all together,” said Abetti.
