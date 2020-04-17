Local People Devastated By News Of Possible NVU Closure

Local people offered their reflections following Vermont State College Chancellor Jeb Spaulding’s Friday announcement that he will recommend closure of the NVU-Lyndon Campus.
Rep. Scott Beck, St. Johnsbury
This conversation has a long ways to go. It is unfortunate that the Chancellor of the Vermont State Colleges has chosen not to fight for the Vermont State Colleges.
Laural Ruggles, Alum, VP of Marketing and Community Health Improvement at NVRH
When I hear that Vermont has to attract more ‘young people’ to the state, I think ‘hey I was one!’ I came to LSC as an 18-year-old freshman in 1975. Graduated, married a local, raised a family, earned two advanced degrees, earn a good living, buy local, and pay taxes. I am just one of hundreds, maybe thousands, of people who can tell a very similar story. Colleges attract young talented people to a region, and losing NVU Lyndon will be devastating to the culture and vibrancy of the NEK.
Sarah Lafferty, President, Lyndon Area Chamber of Commerce
NVU has brought many opportunities, such as the Do North Coworking center in Lyndonville. There are many economic opportunities open to our community because we have a coworking space in the NEK. The coworking space owned by NVU. What happens to it and all of those opportunities if they close the college?
Darcie McCann, Executive Director, Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce
It is not just a question of lost jobs but lost opportunities for our youth attending the university and the many thousands of people who have settled in our region, following graduation. Do the chancellor and the VSC board realize the impact this decision will have for generations?
It is pretty inexcusable that the Vermont State Colleges board and chancellor are making such a quick decision to such an important issue. Closing Northern Vermont University would result in millions of dollars more in losses to this economically challenged region than this one year’s deficit. Their decision and this loss would be felt each and every year for decades. As the board and representative for the Vermont State Colleges system, they bear the responsibility of looking at long-term solutions for the future, not just solving short-term budgetary concerns.
Eric Berry, Alum, Business Owner, Educator
My stance on this absurd announcement is that the Governor and his financial team need to step in immediately for the people and towns of VT that would be so gravely affected. It’s that simple. Our highest state leaders need to be there for us, NOW!
Shane Switser, Business Owner
NVU closure would obviously be a huge economic impact in our community. As I was writing an email to the governor this morning I realized that any given time I employ 30-45 percent of my staff with NVU students. In this already thin job market it would be a blow to us. We’ve employed 100s over the years. Never mind the economic impact in the community. I could go on and on.
Julia Kearney, Student
Through my experiences at Lyndon I was able to play collegiate softball and had an opportunity to be a student assistant softball coach, as well as a student assistant strength and conditioning coach,” said Kearney, who works at RecFit. “When I read the press release from chancellor Spaulding today, I just cried. I’ve spent the last five years of my life here. I was planning to be the assistant softball coach next year. I chose Lyndon because of the unique opportunities. I was the first XSC student to double major with sport management, and I would not have been able to do that anywhere else My professors also gave me the flexibility to be able to balance my studies and coach high school softball last spring I got a high school head coach position at 21 years old, that’s not something that happens often. It breaks my heart that this campus and community are suffering so much. It’s so sad. Lyndon is the heartbeat of the community. It brings so many people to the area. The community will suffer without it.
Lori B. Werdenschlag, Psychology Professor
I’ve taught at Lyndon for 28 years. I was three years way from early retirement. My daughter was set to start UVM in the fall. Her decision was based on the tuition remission benefit I had. She turned down other schools because of this. I have lost every single benefit I have worked for over the past 28 years — my family will not have health insurance, I will have no retirement benefits, and UVM is now potentially unaffordable. When other schools have announced closures, they’ve had the year or at least a semester to process and plan. How much time have we been given to process this blindside? The semester ends May 14!
Jeb’s plan is going to be a fiasco for the state and what little remains of the Vermont State College System … Jeb is notorious for making big decisions really fast with demands for immediate implementation. And he goes public in the process, which just leads to disaster.
This is what happens when a politician who has no background in education gets to make decisions about education. He is not just ruining the educations of students, he’s ruining the economy for a lot of Vermonters.
Ben Luce, Physics Professor
I can’t believe that they are doing this to our students now in this time of crises, right as we are just trying to finish the semester. I guess they just couldn’t resist the opportunity to carry out what they so spectacularly tried but failed to do last year.
I see this as nothing but a disingenuous power grab by allies of Castleton that is completely unjustified economically and programmatically. Lyndon and Johnson are actually a bargain. We deliver great and valuable four-year higher education to where it is needed most in Vermont. And now for a second time in the space of a year they’ve severely damaged our ability to attract students. I urge my fellow Vermonters to fight this to the last. This is also doing tremendous damage to the morale of our students as we try to get through this difficult semester. It’s just unthinkable that they would do this right now.
I see this solely as a power play by allies of Castleton to use the COVID Crises for their own benefit, enabled by a lack of representation by the NEK. Lyndon and Johnson are efficient, relevant, and worth their weight in gold to their local economies. This action is also a terrible punch in the gut to our students in their time of need.
Patricia Shine, Psychology & Human Services Professor
I understand the economics of closing campuses - in the short-term (assuming the data used in making this decision was accurate). I realize we’re in an unprecedented crisis and everyone is suffering.
What appears to be missing from this decision is consideration of the longer-term economic outcome for the NEK and North Central Vermont. NVU is one of the biggest employers in the region. Without our paychecks, who’s going to be able to support local stores, restaurants, fitness facilities, etc.? Where are local folks going to be able to pursue a four-year education in fields that get them jobs – jobs in the NEK? As someone who has taught in the Psychology & Human Services program for 17 years, I can tell you that every single human service agency in this area is staffed by our incredible graduates. Where are those workers going to come from without NVU?
Students choose NVU not because they are looking for an online experience. They choose us because they want an exceptional, personal, and rigorous education that prepares them for work in the 21st century. Without this local option, untold numbers of Vermonters will not be able to access higher education – which is the very mission of the VSC. Most local folks are not going to be able to relocate down to Castleton to attend college. Many have families they need to care for here. Their jobs are here. CCV is a fine institution, but it’s not a substitute for NVU. It is not a four-year institution, which is the degree that is expected for many jobs these days. If we want to invest in Vermont’s future, we must invest in a robust VSC – one that includes a 4-year option for northern and eastern Vermont.
John Kascenska, Class of 1982 (Retired Dean of LSC)
I am disappointed by Chancellor Spaulding’s recommendation to the VSC Board of Trustees to close both the Lyndon and Johnson campuses of Northern Vermont University. Approval of this recommendation by the Board of Trustees will effectively eliminate opportunities for many students in the Northeastern region of Vermont to pursue careers in their chosen fields of study. It will also have a significant economic impact on the region. I would urge the Board of Trustees to support an academic program presence at a level in the Northeast Kingdom beyond what is provided by the Community College of Vermont.
David Carpenter, Class of 1977
My grandfather Warner B. Scribner was Lyndon’s representative in the early 1960s when they last wanted to close the school … then known as Lyndon Teachers College. He fought to keep the college open.
Jen Kirchoff Layn, Class of 2006, Former Softball Coach
I have no words … well, maybe a few … Being a transfer to go back home to Lyndon State, then becoming a head coach, and then find my career path. Not to mention being in the Hall of Fame. I have all respect for the past, but this future is sad. Our community and surrounding communities will suffer from this! There has to be other options, there just has to be!
Donna Edwards, Retired Library Circulation Supervisor
This is going to be detrimental to the entire town - rentals, restaurants and markets, and just general shopping in town, and on the other side the loss of the educational and entertainment programs open to the general public. Then we must not forget the loss of jobs for the local people who work at the college in all capacities. Bad idea - there must be another solution.
Cindy Lamontagne
This move is a slap in the face to the Northeast Kingdom. I moved to St Johnsbury when I got married in ‘96. I was attending Plymouth University at the time and tried commuting from St J. That only lasted a semester. If it weren’t for LSC (NVU) I probably wouldn’t have gotten my degree or met so many wonderful people. This leaves the young students who want to live at home to save money yet attend NVU at a terrible disadvantage! It’s unbelievable to me that Jim Spaulding could be so short sighted and make this move when what we need now is hope not the rug pulled out from under our community.
Anne Brown, Retiree
I moved to Lyndonville when NVU was Lyndon Teacher’s College. I learned to swim at their summer camp. As an adult I was hired by LSC in 1980. I held many positions, took advantage of tuition remission and earned a masters degree. My daughter graduated from the nursing program and my granddaughter go an associate degree in early childhood education . Now my great nephew is enrolled . I am now a retiree and am proud when I am in another part of the country and a meteorologist comes on the tv who I knew as a work study student. The NEK has always been overlooked and underserved but the college helped level the playing field for students. The college brought recreational and cultural opportunities to our community. This decision will devastate the entire community.
Wendy Beattie, Lyndon
It would devastate the area’s and region’s economy if it closes. But what is more worrisome is the Board of Trustees is very lopsided – tilted toward Chittenden and Rutland region. That makes it very easy to vote to “yes” to close our NVU school, because, out of 14 people, there is no one to represent the northeastern part of Vermont. Why is that? I hope that you’ll be able to look into this a little. Even Jeb Spaulding lives in Montpelier.
I have already emailed Governor Scott, Secure the Future at the VSC site, Marty Feltus and Joe Benning.
Carlene Gadapee, Teacher
The NEK depends on the college; not only for employment, but for the 100s of students who cannot afford to go elsewhere, who don’t feel comfortable at larger colleges, who come for the award winning programs. This will gut the NEK economically and culturally. But yet Castleton is open? UVM? They do not historically serve rural students’ needs in the same way, nor do they have the same track record of success for first in family students. This is a complete disgrace.
Julie Hinman
What about the Upward Bound program? That helps kids so much.
