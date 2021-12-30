LYNDONVILLE — We fanned out across the area in recent days to check in with local folks about their resolutions.
Here’s what we heard:
• Marie Thresher of Lyndonville: “To Slow down and live a simpler life and for humans to respect and get along with each other.”
• Juliet Emas, director of the St. Johnsbury Community Hub and a resident of West Barnet: “St. Johnsbury Community Hub, affectionately referred to as The Hub, will continue to invite community members from Caledonia and South Essex counties to take part in our work through community conversation. The Hub strives to creatively provide space, allow for idea sharing and enhance access to local/regional opportunities. The hope for 2022 is to enable community members to use their skills and connections to strengthen their community well-being and ultimately feel more personally connected and secure.”
• Allison Reed, of St. Johnsbury: “My wishes for 2022 - a healthy community, more opportunities for connection and time with family and friends.”
• Peggy Dunphy of Lyndonville: “My wish is for people to slow down, count your blessings, and take in consideration that everybody is going through something in their lives, so please be patient and understanding.”
• Stephanie Jackson of Lyndonville: “I wish for our community to come together with good intentions toward each other. I would like for my kids to be able to stay in school and return to a somewhat more normal time than we’ve had the past couple years. Most of all I’d like my kids, my family and friends and all of us to experience more joy than sorrow and to build connections and memories.”
• Nathan Colpitts and Andrea Otto of Peacham: “Our hope is that our local communities continue to pull together, and grow closer.”
• Darcie McCann of Lyndonville: “To laugh more, be less wordy!”
• Paul Tidyman of St. Johnsbury: “More listening, less talking. More compassion, less judgment. More sharing, less greed. More love, less fear. And a lot more love for mother Earth.”
• Jim Karns of West Burke: “I wish for peace on Earth for all the people and all the animals…”
• Mary Brown of St. Johnsbury: “Staying healthy… Peace and harmony!”
• Alexa Maher of St. Johnsbury: “I wish that there could be more joy and less negativity.”
• Gillian Sewake, executive director of the St. J Chamber: “I’m really thinking of the pandemic … it would be really nice for it to just be done!”
• Iris Burlingame, age 7, from Poultney, Vermont, was visiting town with her mom, Pam, and stopped to say she’s hoping to ice skate in ‘22; her mom’s wish? “To be able to visit with family without all the pandemic stress.”
• Jayme Brown and Sam Walters, visiting from California and the Hudson Valley: “I really wish and hope that I can gather all the people I love in the same place soon,” said Jayme. Sam said “I have a lot of friends all over the country, I am from the Hudson Valley but my life is spread out right now … it’s hard to get together with people because of the pandemic. I want to find more ways to be close.”
• Timothy Bright of St. Johnsbury: “To spend time with loved ones.”
• Mary Foster, working at the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center: “I want people vaccinated.”
• Mark Best, Foster’s colleague at the Welcome Center: “I want people to get the booster.”
• Sequoyah Parchment of St. Johnsbury: “For people to find prosperity and prosper, and just for good health and good energy and good things for people.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.