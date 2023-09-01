In this earlier photo, a local youth stands near a runway volunteer and pilot who had just taken him on a plane ride above Lake Willoughby and Burke Mountain as part of the annual Young Eagles Day at the Caledonia County Airport. Local pilots are offering that opportunity once again on Sept. 9th for local youths - and events at the airport from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the public, free except for the cost of the chicken BBQ offered by a local church. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
LYNDONVILLE — The Caledonia County Airport will host Airport Awareness Day on Saturday, Sept. 9th, and invites the community to the free event, where volunteer pilots and aviation enthusiasts will share their knowledge and passion for skies.
A museum honoring the history of aviation in Caledonia County and Vermont, opened a few years ago in a one-room schoolhouse and transformed with volunteer labor on the grounds of the airport, will be open for visitors to explore. A flight school is based out of the museum, enhanced collections will be on display, and more will be available. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
When people arrive, aircraft will be on display for viewing and BETA Technologies Mobile Flight Simulator will be on site for visitors to experience and learn about the Vermont-based aviation manufacturer.
At 11 a.m., the Vermont Aviation Museum will open with a new historical exhibit about aviation for visitors to enjoy.
Also starting at 11 .m., a meet and greet with the Ytsera Air Flight School will be offered for those interested in learning about the flight school opportunities.
Lyndonville First Congregational Church will offer a Chicken BBQ beginning at noon, at a cost of $15.
Young Eagle flights will be offered for children ages 8-17 with local pilots, free of charge.
All Young Eagle flights need to be pre-registered.
The airport is located at 2107 Pudding Hill Road in Lyndonville; parking is free.
A rain date has been set for Sept. 10th, next Sunday, if needed, same times, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
On a flyer for the event, it states, “All are welcome to this free annual event where aviation enthusiasts and families can explore aircraft, discuss flight training to obtain your pilot’s license with Ytsera Air, fly BETA’s simulator, meet pilots, enjoy lunch, and tour our airport and aviation museum.”
The event also encourages attendees to offer their thanks to local first responders included in the day’s events, Lyndonville police, fire and EMS, who will be in attendance.
