LYNDONVILLE — The Caledonia County Airport will host Airport Awareness Day on Saturday, Sept. 9th, and invites the community to the free event, where volunteer pilots and aviation enthusiasts will share their knowledge and passion for skies.

A museum honoring the history of aviation in Caledonia County and Vermont, opened a few years ago in a one-room schoolhouse and transformed with volunteer labor on the grounds of the airport, will be open for visitors to explore. A flight school is based out of the museum, enhanced collections will be on display, and more will be available. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

