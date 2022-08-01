ST. JOHNSBURY — A play to be performed live by the St. Johnsbury Players this weekend at the United Community Church on Main Street is based on a yearning by the playwright and longtime fine arts faculty member, theater director and choreographer at St. Johnsbury Academy Janet Warner-Ashley’s desire to know more about a long-ago relative of hers, who died at the age of 36.

The only thing that was passed down in the family about the mysterious Dora Peckham, beyond her tragically young death, was that she had a child out of wedlock.

