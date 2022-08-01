ST. JOHNSBURY — A play to be performed live by the St. Johnsbury Players this weekend at the United Community Church on Main Street is based on a yearning by the playwright and longtime fine arts faculty member, theater director and choreographer at St. Johnsbury Academy Janet Warner-Ashley’s desire to know more about a long-ago relative of hers, who died at the age of 36.
The only thing that was passed down in the family about the mysterious Dora Peckham, beyond her tragically young death, was that she had a child out of wedlock.
Warner-Ashley, whose late grandmother, Emma, was one of the four other children in the family in which Dora was the eldest sibling, tried to find out more about the tragic story of what happened to her grandmother’s eldest sister, and there was really no other knowledge of who she was.
That lack of information tugged at Warner-Ashley. “This is awful, this poor woman; the only thing anyone knew about her was that she had had a child out of wedlock.”
Dora, which opens Friday and runs through this weekend, is based on genealogical research and fictional license to infer what she may have endured, as well as the lives of those around her.
The play is set in Little Compton, Rhode Island with some of the relatives coming from nearby Tiverton, R.I.; Warner-Ashley herself was raised in Portsmouth, R.I. The year is 1915. All of the characters are fictionalized versions of Warner-Ashley’s long-deceased family members.
Dora at its heart is a tragic story, but Warner-Ashley said the play is actually a comedy, one that pokes fun at Dora’s deadbeat dad, who she learned likely abandoned her grandmother and her four siblings and his wife when the children were quite young.
Warner-Ashley was, for a number of years, the director of the summer Shakespeare plays performed in the amphitheater at St. Johnsbury Academy, from which she retired in 2021 during the pandemic.
She has dabbled in playwriting before, including in grade school, when at about age 8 or 9, she wrote and performed a play in her family’s home in Portsmouth, RI. She also was the concession stand manager for the show, serving up tall glasses of chocolate milk and popcorn, and admission was a nickel per audience member.
One of her childhood friends attended the show and on arriving told her that with the large glass of chocolate milk and popcorn included in the price of admission, 5 cents might be worth it.
After the show was over, he informed her on his way out, “That was terrible.”
She punched him in the stomach.
“That was my first playwriting experience,” laughed Warner-Ashley. “I don’t regularly punch audience members.”
That was her first and last physical reaction to criticism of one of her shows, Warner-Ashley laughed.
During her long teaching tenure at the Academy, Warner-Ashley wrote some one-act plays for use by students in her classes. But Dora is her first professionally produced show to be performed by a theater group in front of a live audience.
The pandemic helped Warner-Ashley to decide it was time to retire not long into the pandemic, she said. “I hated teaching on Zoom.”
Retiring, Warner-Ashley, who is 69, said, gave her time to work on a creative project of her own.
“I really wanted to write a novel,” she said. “I really would like to write about this family member who died very young.”
She began that novel, she said. “It was awful. I’m not kidding, it was awful.”f
Her brother-in-law suggested a young adult novel, but that wasn’t what she wanted to do. Then she decided to begin a play instead, and start it with the year that Dora died. Warner-Ashley said she’s had a lot of encouragement and support from her family in crafting the show.
Some tales long told were found to not be accurate, based on the research done for the play.
She said her grandmother’s and Dora’s father John Peleg Peckham, for example, who was thought to be lost at sea while serving on a ship to make money for a better life for his family instead turned up in a Census and he had, in fact, moved just 10 miles away and abandoned his wife and five children.
“He never went to sea. He abandoned his family and moved ten miles away,” said Warner-Ashley. “They never really knew.”
Sarah Williston and John Peleg Peckham had five children - Dora, Lillian, Sara and twins Emma and Elmer, Warner-Ashley said. Emma is Warner-Ashley’s grandmother.
The older siblings and mother also end up concocting a comical story about him being a captain and being captured by pirates and they sardonically shout that his last words were, “I did it all for my wife and family!”
They spin a story about a better man than John seems to have been for the younger kids to hold onto.
“This has been so much fun,” said Warner-Ashley of the creative process and being both the writer and the director of an original show with a talented cast. “This just fell together.”
She said the St. J Players asked her to direct a Shakespeare play this summer, and they were interested in A Midsummer Night’s Dream, but that show requires a huge cast. She suggested that perhaps the play she was working on and had high hopes for be considered and shared the draft with the community theater group.
They liked it, and during a Zoom meeting a few months back gave her the green light. This play has a far smaller cast, she said, and at tryouts, terrific local talent turned out. She said she was shocked the local community theater took on her play. “They took a chance on a play that no one has ever done.”
Warner-Ashley’s brother-in-law, Frank Keenen, helped to do genealogical research into not only Dora but other long-deceased members of the family, and their life journeys.
“Even Dora’s grandchildren didn’t know anything about her,” she said. “Who was this woman?”
Parts of the story were able to be told through historical records, but much of the play is imagined, and creative license put the meat on the bones, so to speak, of the historical skeleton of facts.
Her brother-in-law and cousin Linda Wordell were instrumental in helping with the research.
Warner-Ashley was a “whoops baby” she said, so most of her older relatives had passed by the time she came along; her grandmother Emma, who was a twin and the youngest of Dora’s siblings, died when Warner-Ashley was 11. An aunt, Lillian, lived into her 90s, and was the only older relative in much of Warner-Ashley’s life.
Dora and her family lived in Westport, Mass., near the ocean, and would collect seaweed to send to Boston for fertilizer; they took time off from school in September to help harvest cranberries.
Warner-Ashley expressed gratitude to the UCC for its generosity in allowing for the rehearsals and performances at its historic church, and to the cast who have taken her first real full-scale play and helped to shape it and tweak it to make it the best version of what Warner-Ashley hoped for.
“Dora, Sarah Bengston, has tons of lines and has been a joy to work with,” said Warner-Ashley, in expressing her appreciation to the cast. “Sarah, Peter Gair, Dayton Wagner and David Kyle have been in Summer Shakespeare with me so they know how nutty I am. Lora Schofield and Dayton were my students at the Academy… Robyn Greenstone taught with me at the Academy. Terry Klein, Damian Ryan and Ursula Malabre-Speicher took a chance on me and I am so grateful!”
The United Community Church (UCC), which is hosting the play, and which will split the donations that come in from the three shows this weekend with the St. Johnsbury Players who are producing the original play.
During intermission, tickets for a 50/50 raffle will be sold, with the St. J Players half going towards its annual Clark Noyes Scholarship Fund which each year presents a scholarship to a student pursuing theater arts.
The play will be performed this Friday and Saturday evenings at 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m., admission is
by donation.
*****
In her Director’s Note for the play, Warner-Ashley writes:
All of these characters are based on real people in my family in 1915, but this is a total work of fiction. Did you ever wonder what life was like for your grandparents? Research help with genealogy, family dates, connections, census data and many other kinds of documents invaluable to my search were supplied by my sister’s husband, Frank Keenen, and with the laborious help of my cousin, Linda Wordell Lambiase, who sifted through rooms full of photos, documents and letters, I began this project as a novel. It was not good. Plays are what I do and what I have worked on my entire life so it was not odd when this story turned into a play in my mind.
Dora Peckham was always a mystery in my family. She died very young and was never spoken about. I wondered what her life was like and how she fit into the rest of the family. My siblings; Bob, Diane and Tom Warner, shared stories they had heard which can not be verified as everyone is dead, and my cousins Kathie and Sue Copeland, Robert Chapman and Ashley Peckham shared impressions they had of what the characters in this play were like and how they got along.
The play was in its infant state when members of the St. Johnsbury Players read it and agreed to produce this new work. I can never thank them enough and my cast has been instrumental in creating the play in its current state. They inspired me to write twenty more pages of scenes and to add another character once we began rehearsals. This cast has been a joy to work with.
All of the set building and painting, lighting, costume design and procurement, program and poster design, publicity, prop gathering and assigning are done by volunteers. We have been extremely fortunate to have been “adopted” by the United Community Church, UCC, who allow us to rehearse and perform at their cathedral - like facility.
In the midst of rehearsals, I contracted Covid and was out for a week during which Brad Ashley and Kyle Jablonski jumped in and kept rehearsals going. We all thank them for their help.
We hope you enjoy the show!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.