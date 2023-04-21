Local Police Partner With State, Feds To Nab Suspected Drug Dealers

As part of a coordinated drug enforcement operation this week in Coos and Grafton counties, local police partnered with state and federal law enforcement agencies in an operation that led to the arrest of 31 suspected drug traffickers.
On Thursday, the New Hampshire office of U.S. Attorney Jane Young announced the arrests, which includes five people, among them two residents of Norton, Vt., being prosecuted in federal court and 26 people at the state level.
It was the largest operation of its kind in the region in several years.
“We’ve been working continuously with our local, state, and federal partners for years now, under the blanket Operation Northern Shield,” Littleton Police Detective Scott Powers said Friday. “It allows us to utilize grant funding to pay officers overtime to do these narcotics investigations.”
The enforcement effort targeted the distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine, said federal prosecutors.
During the investigations, law enforcement seized over 14 pounds of suspected fentanyl, more than two pounds of suspected methamphetamine, 183 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 93 grams of suspected powder cocaine, and $131,397 in U.S. currency, they said.
The operation involved nine law enforcement agencies to target individuals distributing drugs in communities throughout Coos and Grafton counties, and it resulted in the arrests of people suspected of trafficking drugs in Berlin, Colebrook, Gorham, Groveton, Lancaster, Littleton, Stratford, and Whitefield.
Leading the investigation were the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, New Hampshire State Police, and the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Drug Task Force.
Valuable assistance was provided by the Colebrook Police Department, Berlin Police Department, Coos County Sheriff’s Department, Whitefield Police Department, Littleton Police Department, Lancaster Police Department, and the U.S. Border Patrol, said federal prosecutors.
“Working with our partners, we were able to create this combined effort and target these drug dealers in the North Country, ranging from the Littleton area all the way to northern New Hampshire,” said Powers. “For Littleton police involvement, we had officers who assisted in the apprehension of some of the people arrested, as well as providing support in different capacities to other local, state, and federal partners.”
The last Northern Shield effort of a similar magnitude was pre-COVID.
“We’ve done smaller similar operations since then, but not to this scale,” said Powers. “It was a great opportunity for us to be able to work with numerous agencies in this to create an impact on the drug distribution in the North Country, which is still very prevalent.”
Drug distribution doesn’t start or stop in Littleton and is instead a wider problem, he said.
“It’s coming in and going out from outside towns in other states, so for us to be able to work with our partners outside of the Littleton borders to stop the drugs from coming into the community is the objective,” said Powers. “The Littleton Police Department is continuously working with our partners to curb the drug distribution in the area. As always, people are encouraged to report any drug activity or information they may have. It’s to stop the drug flow and save lives. Unfortunately, we are still seeing the increase in methamphetamine and fentanyl use in the area. We’re just trying to curb that as best we can and will continue to keep up the good fight.”
At the federal level in this week’s operation, John King, 33, and Rose Hand, 39, both of Berlin, are charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine.
Clarisa C. Haas, 26, of Berlin, faces federal charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, fentanyl.
Also at the federal level, Kimberly Supernois, 27, and Alec Supernois, 28, both of Norton, Vt., are charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.
Each faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and three years of supervised release.
The names and towns of residences of those facing charges at the state level were unavailable on Friday, and a voicemail message left with the DEA was not returned by press time.
