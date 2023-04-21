Local Police Partner With State, Feds To Nab Suspected Drug Dealers
The Littleton Police Department partnered with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies this week for a drug enforcement operation targeting the North Country that resulted in the arrest of 31 suspected drug dealers. (File Photo)

As part of a coordinated drug enforcement operation this week in Coos and Grafton counties, local police partnered with state and federal law enforcement agencies in an operation that led to the arrest of 31 suspected drug traffickers.

On Thursday, the New Hampshire office of U.S. Attorney Jane Young announced the arrests, which includes five people, among them two residents of Norton, Vt., being prosecuted in federal court and 26 people at the state level.

