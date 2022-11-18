Local police quickly tracked down and arrested two suspects Thursday night who have been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly dealing fentanyl and cocaine in the Northeast Kingdom.
The indictment was filed in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Tuesday which resulted in federal arrest warrants for the suspects.
The Essex County Sheriff’s Department arrested Clair Deslandes, 64, at his residence in Island Pond early Thursday evening.
Later that evening, St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. Steven Hartwell arrested Jeremy W. Allin, 52, of Lunenburg at the Champlain Farms convenience store in downtown St. Johnsbury.
“Officers of the St. Johnsbury Police Department located and took into custody Jeremy Allin on an active federal arrest warrant issued on (Nov. 15) for Distribution of Cocaine Base and Fentanyl,” reads the press release issued by Ofc. Hartwell.
Allin has had previous encounters with law enforcement in both Vermont and New Hampshire. Recently, he was charged with counterfeiting after allegedly attempting to pass a counterfeit $10 bill at Maplefields in St. Johnsbury. In April 2019, New Hampshire State Police arrested him on Interstate 93 for alleged drunken driving and drug possession.
Allin is scheduled for arraignment in U.S. District Court in Burlington at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 21 before Magistrate Judge Kevin J. Doyle.
Deslandes has not been scheduled for arraignment in federal court yet. But prosecutors have filed a motion to have Deslandes detained pending trial.
“The defendant participated with multiple other individuals in a long-standing joint endeavor to acquire, possess, and distribute multiple controlled substances—including fentanyl—in and around Orleans and Essex Counties in Vermont,” reads the motion from the Vermont U.S. Attorney’s office. “The defendant directly participated in the distributions of fentanyl himself…The defendant has twice sustained federal convictions in the District of Vermont for drug offenses.
Both Deslandes and Allin are now being held in federal detention at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans.
The federal grand jury indicted ten people this week charging them with dealing fentanyl and cocaine base in the NEK from February to August.
Indicted along with Deslandes and Allin were Juan Carlos Ortiz (a.k.a “JC”), 28, of Springfield, Massachusetts; Hayley McDonald, 25, Derby; Margaret Radford, 53, Newport Center; Mary Rhodes, 45, North Troy; Loretta Poquette, 47, Norton; Ronald Braun, 43, Lowell; Jessica Ward, 44, Lowell and Angela Birk, 41, Newport.
The federal charges follow a lengthy investigation by the Northern Vermont Drug Task Force and other local, state and federal agencies including the Vermont State Police, the Essex County Sheriff’s Department and the Newport Police Department.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.