Local Polling Times & Places

Local Election Day Polling Places & Times
Vermont
Caledonia County
Barnet: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Fire & Rescue Station, 151 Bimson Drive.
Burke: 8 a.m.-7 p.m., community building, 212 School St., W. Burke.
Danville: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., town hall, 36 Rt. 2W
Groton: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., 1476 Scott Highway (Rt. 302).
Hardwick: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., town house, 127 Church St.
Kirby: 8 a.m.-7 p.m., town hall, 346 Town Hall Rd.
Lyndon: 8 a.m.-7 p.m., municipal office building gym, 119 Park Ave.
Newark: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., town clerk’s office, 1336 Newark St.
Peacham: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., town office, 79 Church St.
Ryegate: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., town hall, 134 Witherspoon Rd., S. Ryegate.
St. Johnsbury: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Welcome Center, 51 Depot Square
Sheffield: 9 a.m.-7 p.m., municipal building, 37 Dane Rd.
Stannard: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., town hall, 516 Stannard Mtn Rd., Greensboro Bend.
Sutton: 8 a.m.-7 p.m., fire department, 691 Burke Rd.
Walden: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., town clerk’s office, 12 Rt. 215.
Waterford: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., elementary school, 276 Duck Pond Rd.
Wheelock: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., town hall, 1192 Rt. 122.
Essex County
Averill
Bloomfield: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Bloomfield Town Hall, 27 Schoolhouse Rd.
Brighton: 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Town Hall gym, 40 Mill St. Ext.
Brunswick: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Community Office building, 994 Rt. 102.
Canaan: 8 a.m.-7 p.m., town office, 318 Christian Hill.
Concord: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., town hall, 456 Main St.
East Haven: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., community building, 64 Community Building Rd.
Ferdinand
Granby: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., town hall, 9005 Granby Rd.
Guildhall: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., the Guild Hall, 13 Courthouse Drive.
Lemington: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., town office, 2549 River Rd.
Lewis
Lunenburg: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., town clerk’s office, 9 W. Main St.
Maidstone: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., town hall, 508 Rt. 102.
Norton: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Miriam Nelson municipal building, 12 Rt. 114E.
Victory: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., town hall, 102 Radar Rd.
Orleans County
Albany: 9 a.m.-7 p.m., town clerk’s office, 827 Main St.
Barton: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Lake Region Union High School, 317 Lake Region Rd., Orleans
Brownington: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., town office, 622 Schoolhouse Rd., Orleans.
Charleston: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., town clerk’s office, 5063 Rt. 105, W. Charleston.
Coventry: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., community center, 168 Main St.
Craftsbury: 9 a.m.-7 p.m., town hall, 85 S. Craftsbury Rd.
Derby: 8 a.m.-7 p.m., municipal office, 124 Main St., Derby Center.
Glover: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., town clerk’s office, 51 Bean Hill.
Greensboro: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., town hall, 82 Craftsbury Rd.
Holland: 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m., town office, 120 School Rd.
Irasburg: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., town hall, 118 Park Ave.
Jay: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., municipal building, 1036 Rt. 242.
Lowell: 9 a.m.-7 p.m., town office, 2170 Rt. 100.
Morgan: 8 a.m.-7 p.m., town clerk’s office, 41 Meade Hill Rd.
Newport Town: 8 a.m.-7 p.m., town clerk’s office, 102 Vance Hill Rd., Newport Center.
Newport City: 8 a.m.-7 p.m., municipal building, 222 Main St., Newport.
Troy: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., town clerk’s office, 142 Main St., N. Troy.
Westfield: 9 a.m.-7 p.m., community center, 59 North Hill Rd.
Westmore: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., municipal offices, 30 Hinton Hill Rd.
Orange County
Bradford: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Bradford Academy building, 172 North Main St.
Newbury: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., village hall, 214 Pulaski St.
Washington County
Cabot: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Town Hall (Wiley building), 3084 Main St.
New Hampshire
Coos County
Colebrook: 8 a.m.-7 p.m., elementary school gym, 27 Dumont St.
Columbia: 11 a.m.-7 p.m., town hall, 1919 Rt. 3.
Dalton: 8 a.m.-7 p.m., municipal building, 756 Dalton Rd.
Groveton
Jefferson: 8 a.m.-7 p.m., town hall, 178 Meadows Rd.
Lancaster: 8 a.m.-7 p.m., town hall, 25 Main St.
Pittsburg: 11 a.m.-7 p.m., community hall, 1611 Main St.
Stewartstown: 11 a.m.-7 p.m., town office, 888 Washington St.
Stratford: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Fuller Town Hall, 1956 Rt. 3.
Whitefield: 8 a.m.-7 p.m., town hall, 56 Littleton Rd.
Grafton County
Bath: 8 a.m.-7 p.m., fire station, 19 Rum Hill Rd.
Bethlehem: 8 a.m.-7 p.m., town hall, 2155 Main St.
Franconia: 8 a.m.-7 p.m., town hall, 421 Main St.
Lisbon: 8 a.m.-7 p.m., fire/EMS station, 153 S. Main St.
Littleton: 8 a.m.-7 p.m., highway garage, 240 W. Main St.
Monroe: 8 a.m.-7 p.m., town hall, 50 Main St.
Haverhill: 8 a.m.-7 p.m., municipal building, 2976 Dartmouth College Highway.
Sugar Hill: 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Carolina Crapo Building, 1411 Rt. 117.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.