Several local projects will benefit from targeted funding in the federal omnibus appropriations bill passed by Congress and signed by President Biden late last month.
The bill included Congressionally Directed Spending requests by the Vermont and New Hampshire delegations that will direct money to the region.
The Caledonian-Record previously reported on the requests from the Rep. Peter Welch of Vermont and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, which included $750,000 for efficiency upgrades at Alexander Twilight Theater, $500,000 for repairs and updates to the wooden grandstand at Gardner Park in Newport, $1.4 million for the town of Whitefield to upgrade its iron water main, $80,000 for the construction of the Bethlehem Terrain Park, $300,000 to complete the construction at the Riverfront Commons in Littleton, $51,000 has been set aside for a solar panel array at The Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem.
CDS requests from Senators Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Rep. Annie Kuster of New Hampshire were also included in the spending bill.
Sanders had 51 projects totaling more than $42 million in funding focusing on health care, child care, infrastructure, clean energy and water, farming and agriculture, education and housing. Sander’s funding requests included several in the NEK.
“Too many Vermonters, and people across the country, have lost hope that government can work for them in real ways,” said Sanders. “Too many have lost hope that government is listening to what they need and taking real action on their behalf. With these projects, I am glad to say, Vermonters will soon see real, positive benefits in their daily lives and in their communities.”
The projects include:
$150,000 for Memphremagog Community Maritime in Newport to help establish the Memphremagog Maritime Education Center in Newport, which will teach students, teachers, community organizations, and visitors about Lake Memphremagog.
$220,000 for the Center for an Agricultural Economy In Hardwick to support the continued operation of the center’s food delivery service, CAE Farm Connex.
$473,000 for St. Johnsbury Academy Adult Education to establish a nursing bridge program that would allow individuals to advance from nursing assistants all the way to registered nursing positions, with entry points along the spectrum, including CNA, LNA, and LPN.
Sanders also included several statewide agencies and organizations for funding that will have an impact on the NEK, including projects for EMS, public safety and others.
Leahy, in his final year in the Senate, had 38 projects approved for a total of more than $212 million.
Leahy had numerous requests for statewide organizations that could directly and indirectly impact the NEK as well as some directly targeting the NEK. His approved funding requests included provisions within the Great Lakes Fisheries Commission funding that also benefits Lake Champlain and Lake Memphremagog, $40 million for the Northern Borders Regional Commission; $10 million for the Preservation Trust of Vermont, $10 million for the Vermont Department of Libraries Public Facilities Preservation Initiative, $8.5 million for Vermont Energy Investment Corporation to provide on-bill financing and subsidies to weatherize homes; and many others.
“As chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I worked with community leaders across our great state to identify projects and priorities that would make a real difference in the lives of Vermonters. And I am proud that I have been able to give Vermont a center seat at the table as this bill was written and fund programs that will make a real difference in the lives of Vermonters,” said Leahy.
Rep. Kuster had one local project included in the spending bill. The request was for $419,250 for the Profile Safe Route to School Project, which will help with the Profile Community Trail designed to provide a safe route for students to walk and bike to school, and connect Bethlehem and Franconia via the trail. This was one of 12 spending requests submitted by Kuster.
“Our communities and our state are made stronger when we invest in the people and the places we call home,” said Kuster. “I was proud to advocate for these community projects and am thrilled to see them be funded through this spending package.
