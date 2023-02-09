Local Projects Win Healthy Homes Initiative Awards

Governor Phil Scott and the Agency of Natural Resources (ANR) announced on Wednesday $12.6 million in Healthy Homes Initiative awards to help 36 manufactured housing communities (also known as mobile home parks) repair, replace, and upgrade water infrastructure.

Two Lyndonville locations, Northern Hill Estates and Woodland Heights, each received $42,000 in awards for technical assistance, permitting, and construction funding to upgrade parts of the wastewater system, while a third, Riverview Estates, was granted $40,000 to hire an engineering firm to complete a water infrastructure needs assessment. Also granted $40,000 for this purpose was Fairview Estates in Barton.

