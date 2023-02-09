Local Projects Win Healthy Homes Initiative Awards

Governor Phil Scott and the Agency of Natural Resources (ANR) announced on Wednesday $12.6 million in Healthy Homes Initiative awards to help 36 manufactured housing communities (also known as mobile home parks) repair, replace, and upgrade water infrastructure.
Two Lyndonville locations, Northern Hill Estates and Woodland Heights, each received $42,000 in awards for technical assistance, permitting, and construction funding to upgrade parts of the wastewater system, while a third, Riverview Estates, was granted $40,000 to hire an engineering firm to complete a water infrastructure needs assessment. Also granted $40,000 for this purpose was Fairview Estates in Barton.
“This funding supports safe, affordable housing and improves the quality of life for those living in manufactured housing communities,” said Governor Scott. “Through this round of funding, an estimated 3,975 [Vermont] residents will be able to more reliably access safe drinking water, and have improved wastewater, stormwater, and drainage systems.”
Community residents, owners, and partners applied for awards in July 2022 through the ANR Healthy Homes Initiative. This winter and spring, the ANR Healthy Homes Initiative plans to finalize agreements that would award funding for the projects.
The ANR Healthy Homes Initiative plans to accept new applications for the 2023 round of funding in the late spring or early summer.
