Local Providers Anticipate Increased Childcare Needs; State Officials Unveil New Plans

Local child care providers are already hearing about an increase in need for child care services as the school year approaches and looking to adjust operations to meet some of that increased demand where they can.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Gov. Phil Scott and other administration officials acknowledged there will be significant need for increased child care capacity as soon as next month. This reality has come into clearer focus as schools have unveiled their reopening plans with a significant number announcing the use of hybrid plans.

