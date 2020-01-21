The Vermont House and Senate Committees on Appropriations are seeking public input on the Governor’s Recommended FY 2021 State Budget and will hold community-based public hearings on Monday, Feb. 10, from 6 to 7 p.m. A local hearing will be held at the St. Johnsbury House, 1207 Main St.

Anyone interested in testifying should attend. Time limits on testimony may apply depending on volume of participants. If you have a story you would like to share privately with the committee members, contact Theresa Utton-Jerman, Senior Staff Associate, House Committee on Appropriations, by email at tutton@leg.state.vt.us.

