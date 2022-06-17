An Essex County representative is on a mission to gather all the military veterans who live in that county.
Rep. Terri Williams, of Granby, believes there are a lot of veterans who are missing out on veterans’ services because they don’t know what’s available or they’re too proud to ask for help or they’re leery of the process because it didn’t serve them well in the past.
Williams wants to help the veterans work past all the excuses and discover the many support services that could benefit them.
Her interest in helping to meet veteran needs began about a year ago when Bob Stock, Veterans Outreach Program Specialist, reached out to her.
“He sent me an email one day and said, ‘I want to come to Essex County, and I want to meet with your veterans,’” said Williams.
She agreed to facilitate the connection and tried to invite all the veterans she could find. Williams gathered about a dozen of them in a back room at the Lunenburg Town Clerk’s office last October.
Stock was there, and Williams said it was a good conversation.
“The thing I got out of that when we got this group together is that these veterans have not made many attempts to reach out because history said it didn’t get them anywhere,” she said. “But what we have learned, what they learned from this meeting with Bob, is, life has changed. There are so many more things out there, so many more reasons to touch base.”
Williams attended the Veterans Summit at Northeastern Vermont University in Lyndon earlier this month and was further inspired to communicate benefits to Essex County veterans; she said she knows there are many and knows that they are “under-served.”
The number of veterans and the sense that they are not being served by benefits that they could access motivated Stock to seek Williams’ help in gaining an audience with veterans there. Williams said Stock told her that, per capita, Essex County has the most veterans in the state.
The two connected at the summit and agreed to hold a second meeting with veterans in Essex County but want a much bigger representation of veterans.
“I want to have like a town hall meeting like I did a year ago only bring like 10 times as many,” said Williams.
She connected with support service representatives at the summit and said they’re willing to attend a gathering in Essex County. “These are (organizations) that are out there that have things to offer,” said Williams. “Take advantage of them, or don’t take advantage of them, but know that they’re there.”
The summit featured many exhibitors. Among them were Project New Hope Inc., Therapy Dogs of Vermont, Small Business Administration, Vermont Foodbank, Vermont Adaptive Ski & Sports Veterans Ventures, Center for Women & Enterprise, Vets of Hope- Vermont Mighty Oaks Outpost, Rural Community Transportation, Inc., Veterans Yoga Project, National Alliance on Mental Illness of Vermont, Inc., Hireability Vermont and Vt. Procurement Technical Assistance Center.
Williams said there are a great many services that could benefit Essex County veterans.
“The biggest roadblock I have found is who are they and how do I reach them?”
In a conversation at the summit with someone from Saint John de Crevecoeur chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, she learned of a book that contained all the names of Vermonters who served during the Vietnam War. She located the book at St. Johnsbury Athenaeum and found the lists by town name.
Among Essex County towns in the years of the Vietnam War there are 364 names of servicemen. Four of them died while serving, and Williams said she’s certain many more are either no longer living or no longer living in the area, but she believes there are many still around.
Add to that number people who served at other times in the military and those people who moved into Essex County at some point in their lives after serving and the number of veterans in the county grows.
She said there’s a lot of pride among veterans and the idea of extending a hand for a little help doesn’t come naturally to some, but she hopes veterans will at least take advantage of a chance to learn about services.
“Some of it’s pride, some of it is they’re discouraged because there wasn’t (much support) in the past. Or they didn’t know about it. And because of where they live, you know, the word is hard to get to them.”
Williams said doesn’t have a date in mind yet for a veterans gathering, but she wants to gauge interest among local veterans. She’s asking any veteran interested in attending a gathering to call her at 802-535-4704.
Williams said two people recently communicated the need for veterans to have support systems, especially those veterans struggling with PTSD or survivor’s guilt and contemplating suicide. One of the people was her nephew, a 20-year veteran, and the other was the summit’s keynote speaker, author Sebastian Junger.
“When a veteran, when a warrior has a buddy that gets killed. It puts a huge burden on him. And all he can think about is why him and not me; it should have been me, and the burden is so heavy that that’s what they do (commit suicide),” said Williams. “You just have to find a way and you have to be around people that can support you.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.