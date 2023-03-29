Local Rep. Seeks Law Distinguishing Between ‘Group Homes’ And Dentention Centers

A representative from Newbury tried to make the case before the House Human Services committee on Wednesday that a “residential care or group home” doesn’t have bullet-proof windows, 12-foot high fences or bedroom doors that lock on the outside.
Rep. Joseph Parsons lives in and represents a town that is trying to reject a state plan to establish a facility there to house “justice-involved youth.”
The proposed facility would be established at 487 Stevens Place. The property, which includes 280 acres, is owned by Vermont Permanency Initiative Inc. The Vermont Department for Children and Families proposes to lease the space to house “justice-involved youth.” The plans call for VPI to operate a six-bed secure residential and detention facility, housing boys between the ages of 11 and 17.
Newbury officials rejected the plan based on zoning concerns, and the state appealed that decision to the Environmental court, which sided with the state, ruling that state statute protects “residential care facilities and group homes from exclusionary zoning.” The town appealed the court’s ruling to the Vermont Supreme Court; justices have not yet made a ruling.
On Town Meeting Day, townspeople in Newbury voted 601 to 56 to authorize the select board to communicate in writing to state officials that 487 Stevens Place is the wrong spot for a juvenile detention center.
Rep. Parsons’ appearance before the Human Services committee was to offer an amendment to one section of H. 222, a bill that addresses opioid overdose issues related to current law, which includes an explanation of a “recovery residence.” It defines what a residential care home or group home is. Parsons was looking to amend H. 222 to include a statement about what a group home isn’t.
“I would ask people just to think of what you picture when you see what would be considered a group home - a place for disabled youth or disabled people needing care,” he said to the committee. “Now ask yourself, do you see that with bullet-proof windows, 24-hour surveillance, 12-foot high unclimbable fences, locked in your bedroom at night?”
Parsons’s amendment would add to law, “a residential care home or group home shall not include a facility that houses high-risk, justice-involved youth who pose a risk to personal or public safety.”
He told the committee that the description of a group home in state law is too broad and needs to have exclusionary language.
“You could build Fort Knox and put people in there, and as long as you’re providing treatment it could be a residential group home,” said Parsons.
Fellow legislators said they could see his point - one agreed “one hundred percent” that the law does need to classify detention facilities differently than group homes - but all 11 committee members rejected the amendment.
Rep. Anne Donahue, a Republican from Northfield, said it’s wrong for the state to conclude that a detention facility can be classified as a group home, but she couldn’t back Parsons’ amendment because the phrase “a risk to personal or public safety” is too vague and open to interpretation.
“I feel strongly that a facility that is physically locked and has fencing around it and so forth is not a group home type environment,” she said.
She referenced the Newbury situation and the fact that it is before the supreme court. She said if the court ruling sides with the state and determines the Stevens Place plan meets the definition of a group home then the Legislature needs to step up and fix the law.
“It was a real exploitation by the administration of that statute for a purpose that was not intended,” said Rep. Donahue. If the supreme court doesn’t rule in favor of the town’s right to reject the facility plan on zoning issues, “I do think we ought to be changing this. A detention center is not residential care or a group home.”
Human Services Committee Chair Theresa Wood, of Waterbury, said she didn’t disagree with the intent of Parsons’ amendment, but taking a step to add limiting language to the law as he proposes would require a lot more testimony from different stakeholders.
The committee also shared that there are other residential settings in the state where people are currently secured, and the amendment if made law would render those settings unlawful.
