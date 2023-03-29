Local Rep. Seeks Law Distinguishing Between ‘Group Homes’ And Dentention Centers

Rep. Joe Parsons testifies before the Vermont House Human Services committee on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

A representative from Newbury tried to make the case before the House Human Services committee on Wednesday that a “residential care or group home” doesn’t have bullet-proof windows, 12-foot high fences or bedroom doors that lock on the outside.

Rep. Joseph Parsons lives in and represents a town that is trying to reject a state plan to establish a facility there to house “justice-involved youth.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments