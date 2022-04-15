Local Representative Apologizes To Witness During Eviction Bill Hearing

A local representative apologized to a witness during a committee meeting on Thursday for the “impassioned” way he challenged her assertions about tenant evictions.
Rep. Chip Troiano, of Stannard, took issue with comments made by Angela Zaikowski, director of the Vermont Landlord Association, during a House Committee on General, Housing and Military Affairs meeting on Thursday. Troiano is vice-chair of the committee and is a lead sponsor of H.625, the bill Zaikowski spoke against in a hearing Thursday morning.
“H. 625 is not a bill that my organization supports in any way, shape or form,” she said.
The bill, sponsored by several people, including two other members of the Housing Committee, proposes to “provide temporary protections to tenants and homeowners against no-cause evictions, foreclosure auctions, and tax sales.”
A “no cause” eviction is an avenue through which a landlord can stop housing someone without providing a reason.
Among Zaikowski’s complaints about the bill was its poor timing.
“This is coming at a very challenging time for landlords,” she said. “Landlords were subjected to an 18-month eviction moratorium (due to the pandemic) … and I think we’re still dealing with a lot of the fallout and backlash from that 18 months of moratoriums.”
She said the restrictions put on landlords to block the eviction of problem tenants during that time led to some significantly trashed rental units. “I have seen some of the worst post-move-out pictures that I have seen in the almost 20 years of being in this business,” she said.
The extent of damage done to some units during the 18 months where a landlord couldn’t evict, said Zaikowski, has delayed the landlords’ ability to repair and reopen the units for new tenants.
She also said that the no-cause option is not without recourse for the tenant. She spoke of the 30-day period of notice that a landlord must give that could then follow with the filing of an eviction case with the court. That process includes a requirement that the landlord makes the tenant aware of legal options to challenge the eviction, said Zaikowski.
In cases of non-payment of rent, she said, the courts often allow for additional time for the tenant who demonstrates he or she is working on a payment solution, which can be found through the state’s rental assistance program. The problem is, Zaikowski said, sometimes tenants don’t pursue that solution.
“One of the biggest challenges is that this current rental assistance program requires tenant participation,” she said. “There is no way for a landlord to access rental assistance right now unless the tenant is participating. Landlords are really left sort of holding the financial bag if their tenant is not applying for this program, and the only option available to them at that point is to start an eviction process.”
Zaikowski said a no clause notice is essentially the landlord’s way of not renewing a lease. She spoke of how the tenant-landlord relationship is an agreement through which both parties have obligations and both parties can choose not to continue.
“Both sides have the ability to just end the contract and move on,” she said.
During a break in her testimony, Rep. Troiano took issue with Zaikowski’s comment that tenants can “move on.”
“You suggest ‘it’s time to move.’ Well, Angela, there is nowhere to move on to,” he said. “People don’t have a way to go. Eviction equals homelessness in this market. I just have to say that when you say ‘it’s time to move on’ it’s easy to say; it’s difficult to do.”
Zaikowski said landlords shouldn’t have to bear the brunt of a housing shortage problem that is outside their control.
“What I struggle with is we have restricted development in this state for a number of years, and we have not encouraged the creation or development of rental units, and in many municipalities, landlords have been actively worked against as they try to add units, create new units, create new bedrooms, find new avenues for tenants to rent new properties, and yet we’re blaming the landlords for this situation,” she said.
Zaikowski said the inventory issue must be addressed by the building of more housing.
“To say to landlords now, ‘we’re sorry, we know you didn’t create this problem, but we are going to make this your problem and tell you you can’t ask tenants to leave because we don’t have enough inventory, particularly on the heels of an 18-month moratorium.”
She said removing the no clause option for landlords may exacerbate the problem of a lack of units as landlords choose to stop renting altogether. “I see this bill as completely compounding the current issue that we have.”
Rep. Troiano said no one’s trying to blame the landlords.
“I would take issue with the notion that this is an anti-landlord bill,” he said. “This is a pro-tenant bill, and there is a difference, Angela. There’s a huge difference. That’s not where it’s going. It’s a tenant protection bill, and no one’s taking anything out on landlords.”
Rep. Troiano did not raise his voice in addressing Zaikowski, but the delivery was intense enough for Chair Thomas Stevens to take notice. As Rep. Troiano was speaking, Rep. Stevens touched the arm of Rep. Troiano.
When Rep. Troiano stopped speaking, Rep. Stevens said, “Please lower the temperature a little bit.”
Following further testimony from Zaikowski and additional questions from other committee members, Rep. Troiano apologized to Zaikowski for his tone.
“Angela, I just want to apologize for any aggressive questioning that may have come across. It’s an impassioned thing for me and it sometimes gets carried away,” he said.
Zaikowski said she took no offense. “Rep. Troiano, I took it as the passion that you had intended, and hopefully I did not reciprocate or if I did I will also apologize for being passionate on my side on this issue,” she said.
Chair Stevens said the passion demonstrated on both sides is indicative of how complicated the issue of tenant-landlord relations is.
Zaikowski told the committee that the vast majority of tenant-landlord relationships work out fine.
“There’s approximately 76,000 rental units around the state, and in an average year there’s roughly 1,800 evictions, so we’re talking about a small subset and for that small subset this is a very big problem, but we have a whole large number of rental units where the relationship is working,” she said.
The committee took north further testimony on the bill Thursday.
