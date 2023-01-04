Local representatives hold positions on 11 of the 13 House committees in the new legislative session. Committees not represented by a local legislator are Human Services and Judiciary.

Among the 11 committees on which representatives from local towns serve, Rep. Michael Marcotte, of Coventry, is the only local legislator to lead as a committee chair. For the second time, he will oversee the House Committee on Commerce and Economic Development Committee. Joining him on that committee will be one of the area’s new legislators, Monique Priestly, a Democrat from Bradford. Marcotte is the only Republican to be named chair of a committee across all 13 committees.

