In this file photo from January 2019, Rep. Michael Marcotte of Coventry, at left, is at a legislative breakfast in Newport City with Sen. Bobby Starr of North Troy. Rep. Marcotte is the only Republican to serve as chair of a House committee in the new session. (File Photo)
In this file photo from October 2021, Heath Bunnell, owner of Kirby Mulch Company, leads a tour of his business property. Among those taking the tour are Vermont legislators Rep. Katherine Sims, left, of Craftsbury, and Rep. Marty Feltus, of Lyndon. Sims has returned to the legislature this term, but Feltus chose not to seek re-election. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Local representatives hold positions on 11 of the 13 House committees in the new legislative session. Committees not represented by a local legislator are Human Services and Judiciary.
Among the 11 committees on which representatives from local towns serve, Rep. Michael Marcotte, of Coventry, is the only local legislator to lead as a committee chair. For the second time, he will oversee the House Committee on Commerce and Economic Development Committee. Joining him on that committee will be one of the area’s new legislators, Monique Priestly, a Democrat from Bradford. Marcotte is the only Republican to be named chair of a committee across all 13 committees.
One of the vice chair positions in the 13 House committees is held by Rep. Chip Troiano, a Democrat from Stannard. He serves on the Corrections and Institutions committee.
One of the committees, Agriculture, Food Resiliency and Forestry, features three Northeast Kingdom lawmakers. They are Democrats Henry Pearl, of Danville, and Dave Templeman, of Brownington, and Republican Charles Wilson, of Lyndon. Templeman and Wilson are freshmen legislators. Wilson called his position on the committee “a perfect fit.”
Another of the region’s newly-elected representatives, Bobby Farlice-Rubio, of Barnet, was assigned to serve on the Health Care committee.
“It was not one of my top choices, but I am nonetheless grateful as I know that the work of this group will have an impact on everyone’s lives, and there’s a lot of room for improvement with our state’s healthcare system,” said Farlice-Rubio.
The Health Committee is where Rep. Woody Page served during the last two sessions. This time he is serving on the key money committee, Appropriations.
“It’s new. I’m looking forward to the challenge,” he said, “but I’m aware that it will be a difficult committee, probably the hardest.”
Rep. Dennis Labounty, a Democrat from Lyndon who serves in the Caledonia 3 House district with Wilson, had hoped to serve on the General Housing committee and that’s where he was placed. It’s a committee that had a significant shift in focus from the previous session as “military affairs” topics were removed from the committee’s consideration.
Joining Labounty on the newly-focused General and Housing committee from the area are Reps. Larry Labor, a Republican from Morgan, and Joseph Parsons, a Republican from Newbury.
The House Committee on Education was not one of Rep. Terri Williams’ preferred committee destinations, but that’s where the representative from Granby was assigned. One of her preferences was the committee on Natural Resources, Fish & Wildlife, but that committee doesn’t exist this session.
Rep. Scott Beck, a Republican from St. Johnsbury, hoped to return to the Ways and Means Committee, and that’s where he is. Another NEK lawmaker, Democrat Katherine Sims, from Craftsbury, will be joining him there; it is was of her committee assignment preferences.
Also making it onto one of their preferences are Reps. Scott Campbell and Mark Higley. Campbell, a Democrat serving Concord, Kirby and St. Johnsbury, is on the Transportation committee. Higley, a Republican from Lowell, is on the Government Operations & Military Affairs committee.
The area’s final representative, Rep. Brian Smith, R-Derby, was assigned to the Environment & Energy Committee. The committee holds jurisdiction over issues dealing with “conservation and development, climate change mitigation, energy, broadband, land resources, air, water, and wildlife, and other similar policies.
Of the 20 proposed bills that have been directed to a specific committee, four of them have been sent to Smith’s committee:
H. 2 An act relating to Act 250 jurisdiction over aircraft hangars;
H. 5 An act relating to a study on strengthening regional plans and their implementation;
H. 6 An act relating to development and subdivisions above 1,500 feet;
H. 15 An act relating to protecting golf courses from development.
