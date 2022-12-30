A new legislative session begins next week and newly-elected and recently re-elected Northeast Kingdom representatives say they’re ready to go.
The start of the session on Wednesday will be a first for four lawmakers serving NEK towns. Dennis Labounty, and Charles Wilson, both of Lyndon, will begin to serve townspeople from Lyndon, Sutton, Newark, Sheffield and Wheelock in the Caledonia 3 House district. David Templemen, of Brownington, will be there to serve the towns of Barton, Brownington and Westmore in House District Orleans 3, and the towns of Barnet, Ryegate and Waterford in Caledonia 1 will now be served by Bobby Farlice-Rubio, of Barnet.
“I’m excited and very curious” and “nervous,” Farlice-Rubio said about his start in the Legislature. He ran unopposed in the recent election after being encouraged to seek the office of state representative during Barnet’s town meeting; at the meeting, former Rep. Marcia Martel announced she wouldn’t be seeking re-election.
“While she was still speaking two of my neighbors came up to me,” he said.
Three of the new people are Democrats, and their elections helped tip the scales toward a more balanced political landscape in the Kingdom. What had been four Democrats in 17 NEK House seats is now seven Democrats in 16 seats.
Wilson, the lone new Republican from the area, said he is eager to get started, and one of the things that prompted him to run for the office is that he is “concerned with the direction” of the Vermont Legislature.
Among the remaining legislators from the Kingdom, several are multi-term veterans. Scott Campbell, a Democrat, and Scott Beck, a Republican, both of St. Johnsbury are returning. This time, redistricting has them representing people from Concord and Kirby in addition to St. Johnsbury.
Other re-elected Kingdom representatives are:
Mark Higley, of Lowell, and Michael Marcotte, of Coventry, R-Orleans-Lamoille (Coventry, Eden, Irasburg, Jay, Lowell, Newport Town, Troy and Westfield);
Larry Labor, of Morgan, R-Essex-Orleans (Averill, Brighton, Canaan, Charleston, Holland, Lemington, Lewis, Morgan and Norton)
Woody Page, of Newport City, R-Orleans 2 (Newport City)
Joe Parsons, of Newbury, R-Orange-Caledonia (Groton, Newbury and Topsham)
Henry Pearl, of Danville, D-Caledonia-Washington (Cabot, Danville and Peacham);
Katherine Sims, of Craftsbury, D-Orleans 4 (Albany, Craftsbury, Glover and Greensboro);
Brian Smith, of Derby, R-Orleans 1 (Derby)
Chip Troiano, of Stannard, D-Caledonia 2 (Hardwick, Walden and Stannard);
Terri Williams, of Granby, R-Essex-Caledonia (Bloomfield, Brunswick, Burke, Concord, East Haven, Gilman, Granby, Lunenburg, Maidstone and Victory)
Several of the representatives answered questions related to their upcoming time in the Statehouse.
Why are you serving?
Campbell: “I have faith in democratic self-government and I believe I have something more to offer, especially with a couple of terms’ experience.”
Higley: “My rural constituency needs a voice in Montpelier, now more than ever, regardless of the outcomes of legislation proposed and adopted by the supermajority!”
Page: “To serve is my civic duty as it is for all citizens. It is a way to give back to my community and be a voice for my home to Montpelier.”
Sims: “I really enjoy the role of being a legislator. It’s a very interesting, complex, challenging task,” and there’s “so much undone work.”
Williams: “I want the people of the northeastern part of the Northeast Kingdom to have a strong representation. We are almost always forgotten … I believe I can speak to the issues and needs of the Kingdom. I’m not afraid to speak up on our behalf.”
What are you looking forward to?
Beck: “tackling tough issues and submitting bills that make systemic reforms to a variety of thorny areas of government, including energy, housing, and education finance.”
Farlice-Rubio: “I’m just excited to get my feet on the ground and start running.”
Labor: “Developing bill proposals that represent rural concerns.”
Sims: “I’m super excited about all the new members coming in.” Experience will be missed, she said, but it’s also a good thing to have fresh perspectives. “We won’t hear that refrain, ‘that’s not how we’ve always done it.’”
Williams: Unlike Williams’ first two years when COVID-19 impacted face-to-face opportunities in the legislature, “This biennium (my second) I will connect one on one with many. They need to understand how the laws they try to get passed impact my constituents and work toward an end goal of balance and compromise.”
What are measures that you feel your constituents want you to support?
Beck: “ideas and reform that lead to win-win outcomes. I don’t think that people want ‘square peg - round hole’ solutions where poor and middle-class Vermonters get punished to satisfy an ideological agenda or defend failed government programs.”
Campbell: “anything the legislature can do to make it easier to build and rehab more housing is important”; support for childcare and families, to include paid family and medical leave; the low level of Medicaid reimbursement; affordable access to care; impacts of the climate crisis.
Farlice Rubio: issues related to affordability like housing and child care; support for community schools.
Higley: affordable housing; child care; healthcare costs and access; school choice; crime reduction; opioid addiction; overall affordability.
Labor: housing initiatives, school choice, reduced cost for electricity, “broadband that is affordable”; child care; Act 250 permit remodeling.
Page: “housing for all, a good education for our children, health care that is affordable, developing a work force that can make a decent wage and ensuring that our criminal justice system is fair and equitable to all concerned … letting urban legislators know that what they see as helping their districts does not always work for the rest of the state.”
Sims: “housing, child care, paid family leave, climate resiliency; the things that would help our area while doing it in a way that is financially responsible.”
Are there measures that you feel your constituents want you to stand against?
Higley: “I will not be supporting revoking the ‘Sportsmen’s Bill of Rights’ which would allow cities and towns to impose their own gun control measures. ‘No’ on the Clean Heat Standard and I will not support any efforts that infringe on our 2nd Amendment or property rights.”
Labor: mandatory EV purchases; state employee health care benefit changes for retirees; gun control.
Page: raising taxes; a state government that is “too intrusive within our daily lives.”
Williams: “I will make a concerted effort to speak against bills that put more restrictions on our freedoms and that veer from our constitution.”
Wilson: higher taxes; carbon tax.
Editor’s note: See additional questions and answers in the Tuesday edition.
