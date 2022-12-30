A new legislative session begins next week and newly-elected and recently re-elected Northeast Kingdom representatives say they’re ready to go.

The start of the session on Wednesday will be a first for four lawmakers serving NEK towns. Dennis Labounty, and Charles Wilson, both of Lyndon, will begin to serve townspeople from Lyndon, Sutton, Newark, Sheffield and Wheelock in the Caledonia 3 House district. David Templemen, of Brownington, will be there to serve the towns of Barton, Brownington and Westmore in House District Orleans 3, and the towns of Barnet, Ryegate and Waterford in Caledonia 1 will now be served by Bobby Farlice-Rubio, of Barnet.

