Local Republican Gain Helps Break Veto-proof Majority In The House

Joe Parsons

The Republican party gained more ground among Northeast Kingdom House districts on Tuesday when a Newbury man claimed a piece of the political map that had been Democratic territory for several years.

A victory by Joe Parsons in the Orange-Caledonia House district helped break a veto-proof majority of Democrats and Progressives in the Statehouse. Across the state, Republican gains reduced the Democratic/Progressive control below the 100-vote threshold needed to override a veto.

