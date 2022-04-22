The Community College System of New Hampshire has two trustees from the North Country, one of them brand new.
On Wednesday, Stephen Ellis, of Pittsburg, was confirmed by the New Hampshire Executive Council to a third three-year term.
Confirmed in March to fill out the remaining term vacated by former trustee Jeff Cozzens, co-owner of Littleton’s Schilling Beer Co. who stepped down to run for political office, is Greg Eastman, of Littleton, the owner of Hunkins and Eaton Insurance Agency Inc. and president of the nonprofit Littleton Industrial Development Corp.
Eastman’s term is up in June and he seeks appointment to a full three-year term.
On Friday, Ellis and Eastman, both representing the public on the CCSNH board, outlined their priorities as trustees.
In 2021, Eastman’s daughter, Rochelle, not only earned her high school diploma, but she also took enough community college courses while in high school to earn an associate degree in health science from White Mountains Community College, and those WMCC credits will likely count as one year toward the four-year degree she is now pursuing in Colorado.
It’s that kind of opportunity that Eastman said sparked his interest to serve as a CCSNH trustee, and in that role he plans to help get the word out to more high school students and parents that a broad range of college-level courses can be taken at the high school level.
“It’s a tremendous resource for high school students as well as anyone else,” he said. “High school students can take courses that aren’t necessarily available in high school. Probably a lot of parents don’t know that this resource is out there … It’s really a resource that’s under-utilized, and it’s all over the state.”
Scholarship programs are available for interested students to help cover the costs of some college courses.
WMCC is headquartered in Berlin and is advancing a large expansion at its Littleton location at the Littleton Area Learning Center along Union Street.
“Our community should be very thankful the community college invested in Littleton,” said Eastman. “They’re going to spend a lot money and we’re thrilled they made this huge investment … Any strong, growing community is blessed to have post-secondary education within its town limits, and we are very fortunate.”
Both Eastman and Ellis thanked WMCC President Chuck Lloyd for leading WMCC and said they also see their roles as listening to input and suggestions from community members, educators, business leaders, and other stakeholders and bringing to them to the CCSNH board for discussion.
“We represent the entire state as far as priorities that each one of their colleges are looking at, but in the North Country we have more visibility and more connections with White Mountains Community College,” said Ellis, a former Pittsburg selectman who retired as a senior vice-president and sales director for the Hartford Insurance Group.
Ellis, who will be speaker at the upcoming WMCC graduation, said he will continue the strong relationship with Lloyd and with CCSNH Chancellor Mark Rubenstein, who was selected as chancellor in July 2021.
“When we meet as a full board we discuss various issues that Mark is looking at, and on a more regionalized basis, we’ll be helping Chuck on anything he wants to achieve,” said Ellis.
One recent initiative at the CCSNH level will help improve health care in the North Country, he said.
On April 15, Gov Chris Sununu announced that the state plans to double its community college licensed practical nurse (LPN) training program with $2.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 federal funding.
The aim is to help address nursing shortages across New Hampshire and meet needs in local hospitals, long-term care facilities, and in other health care areas.
The LPN training program was launched in 2020.
“From the North Country standpoint, it’s great to get LPNs up here,” said Ellis. “In many places, its difficult to attract them in a rural area. This might allow us better opportunities to attract well-educated individuals who can help us in serving our community from a health standpoint. That to me is very exciting news … We need to have more nurses up here and LPNs would certainly fill that void very nicely. I’m hoping the LPN program will fill a void where we can’t seem to attract many registered nurses.”
The LPN program, he said, has a strong chance of success in the North Country.
Ellis served for two decades on the board of directors for St. Anselm College, his alma mater.
Ellis said it was the late District 1 Executive Councilor Ray Burton who was instrumental in getting Ellis on the CCSNH board of trustees after learning that he was longtime director of St. Anselm College.
Burton recommended Ellis to then-Gov. Maggie Hassan and it was one of the last things Burton did before his death in November 2013.
“Being in the North Country, we are kind of unique,” said Ellis. “At times, we have special needs that other parts of the state don’t have. I think it’s my responsibility to present those needs to the board, and locally to Chuck, to say this is what I’m hearing as far as what we need up here and I think the school can help us achieve some of those goals that I’m hearing out in the community.”
