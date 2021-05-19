Efforts are underway to brighten downtown Lancaster.
This summer 11 planters will be installed on Main and Mill Street. Filled with a variety of flowers, they will add color and charm to the central business district.
It’s the work of two local residents — Tricia Frenette and Linda Ogle — who simply wanted to give back to their community.
Together they raised $2,700 to purchase the planters, flowers, and two benches which will also be placed along the main thoroughfare. What those funds didn’t cover, they paid for themselves.
Frenette conceived the idea about four years ago. It was postponed from last year due to COVID-19.
“I just wanted to see some sort of beautification for the town,” she said.
Frenette and Ogle have taken steps to ensure the beautification project is self-sustaining and transparent.
They will water the plants each morning and a couple more volunteers will keep them pruned.
Meanwhile, they have transferred all funds raised to the town. They will pay costs out of pocket, then submit to the town for reimbursement. That creates oversight and a paper trail, to provide donors with assurance the money is spent as intended.
“I didn’t want people to think I was taking their money,” Frenette said. “I think it’s important that people know it’s being used for the right thing.”
The plan this summer is to put four large planters on Main Street (between Simon The Tanner and Frank’s Little Barber Shop), four smaller planters on Middle Street (between the Copper Pig and North Country Ford), two in the area of the Weeks Memorial Library and farmer’s market green, and one by the post office. Locations for the two benches are to be determined.
Flowers were purchased from Riff’s Greenhouse and Sullivan’s Greenhouses, both in Lancaster.
Frenette thanked local businesses, and other donors, for their support.
She would like to expand the program next year to include additional benches and more planters.
In particular, she would like to add plantings to the bridge over the Israel River. Such a plan would likely require town approval.
Meanwhile, another beautification effort is in the planning stages.
The owners of the Lancaster Motel are in talks with the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts and Positive Street Art of Lancaster to paint a mural on the single-story fall facing the municipal parking lot, adjacent to the Welcome Center.
If the project moves forward there would be a design process, including a community charrette, sometime next year.
