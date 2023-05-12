On May 14, 1948, Israel was declared an independent state.
As it celebrates 75 years on Sunday, local residents and Bethlehem Hebrew Congregation members who maintain connections to Israel expressed their thoughts and reflections on what the milestone anniversary means to them and how they provide continued support amid the good times and during the country’s newest challenges.
Rabbi Donna Kirshbaum
Kirshbaum, who has a home in Island Pond and has been the rabbi at BHC for four years, has lived in Israel for the past ten years as a dual citizen while maintaining her American citizenship as part of her professional life in the United States.
“The Jewish people cite our foundational text, the Torah, or Five Books of Moses, as the source of our connection to a Promised Land,” she said. “Our millennia-old yearning for restoration within ha’aretz — simply, The Land — only became a reality 75 years ago this spring; we are clearly still at the beginning of this demanding project.
“As I might also say about my country of birth, I think of my adopted country as a Land of Great Promise,” said Kirshbaum. “We have only begun to grapple here with the daunting realities of being restored, as a people, to a geographically challenging place no larger than New Jersey, not only from the four corners of the earth but also in the shadow of a cataclysm of unspeakable proportions.”
Until 1948, Jews lived for 2,000 years without collective political power, and certainly without sovereignty or dominance in hi-tech start-ups, for that matter, she said.
“To give you a small taste of what has been accomplished here in 75 years, I turn to the legacy left by my husband, who died quite recently and was mourned for his contributions to the development of public health in this tiny country determined to provide comprehensive medical services for its burgeoning population,” said Kirshbaum.
She cautioned those who have not spent significant time in Israel or studied there from making assumptions.
“It would be best not to overlay inherently American tensions, or American assumptions or even vocabulary, upon deadly serious problems we face in this rocky patch of the Middle East,” said Kirshbaum. “At the same time, I would like to encourage Americans, who by and large have experienced to a greater degree than Israelis, robust democratic institutions at work: support our need for governance that serves the needs of all residents, Jewish and non-Jewish.”
Champion the flowering not only of true equality, but of Promise – the enormous potential for doing good and doing well that can be unleashed in people who feel politically and socially secure, she said.
“Governance that turns more of its attention to a viable future for all will allow the Jewish people to live in our beloved homeland side by side with those who also have claims to its being home,” said Kirshbaum. “Should you doubt the possibility of such a change here, think about Nelson Mandela, who observed, ‘It only seems impossible until it’s done.’”
Martin Kessel
On Wednesday, Kessel, of Bethlehem, arrived in Israel, where he will be staying for a month.
For most of his life, Kessel has been closely associated with Israel, where he first went in 1955 after graduating high school in Johannesburg, South Africa, where he was born.
“I was part of a program which brought young Zionist movement youth leaders to Israel for a year, which consisted of half a year of Jewish Studies, including learning Hebrew, in Jerusalem and half a year working and studying on a kibbutz,” he said. “This was a very formative year for me and where I made my commitment to Aliyah (“going up” in Hebrew) to immigrate to Israel.”
He would go on to earn a degree in agriculture and a Ph.D in microbiology, work for the Israel Ministry of Agriculture, and learn to use the electron microscope, a tool that would define his scientific research until today, when he remains active as a professor emeritus of microbiology at Hebrew University.
During graduate school, Kessel was drafted into the Israel Defense Forces as an infantry soldier and participated in the Six Day War in 1967.
“In 1973, I took part in the traumatic Yom Kippur War, where Israel was surprised by a coordinated attack by Egypt and Syria,” said Kessel. “After nearly losing the war, the IDF was able to regroup and eventually win back all the territory initially lost. Certainly a difficult and sobering experience.”
In the 1980s, Kessel married his second wife, Gail Robinson, moved to Washington, D.C., and joined the National Cancer Institute to continue his work in microbial electron microscopy.
After 20 years, he and Gail, who had a son, Jonathan, retired to their second home in Bethlehem and are active members of the BHC.
“Despite now living in New Hampshire, I have for the past 33 years continued to maintain very close ties with my family in Israel by visiting on a regular basis at least twice a year,” said Kessel. “Each of my Israeli children married and produced seven grandchildren [with Jonathan’s three children, Kessel has 10 grandchildren in total].”
In Israel now with Gail, Kessel is serving as a visiting scientist, at a time when Israel is in the midst of a war with the Islamic Jihad based in Gaza.
“This terror organization has vowed to destroy Israel, but has suffered big losses in the current round of fighting,” he said. “Israel has not been immune to the barrage of some 500 Jihad rockets since the war began three days ago, most of which were brought down by the Iron Dome anti-missile system.”
On Thursday, a rocket exploded less than a mile from where they are staying in Rehovot.
“An apartment building suffered a direct hit and tragically an 80-year-old woman was killed alongside 13 others wounded,” said Kessel. “Unfortunately, in the shadow the Gaza War, Israeli society is in a major conflict between the supporters of the governing coalition headed by prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the large community protesting the proposed anti-democratic legislation the coalition is attempting to pass into law. Four months of continued protests have brought hundreds of thousands of Israelis out onto the streets and, currently, the legislation is paused.”
He spoke of a poignant moment in the nation’s history, at a time when the state of Israel is celebrating its 75th year and is possibly on the brink of major social changes if the legislation is passed.
“There are already serious economic consequences as international finance is losing confidence in Israel’s ability to sustain the unprecedented successes of her high-tech industry,” said Kessel. “This has already shown signs of a brain drain, which would be highly detrimental to Israel. So looking back on my 68 years of being so intimate with Israel, I see the both the tremendous strides made in this small but vibrant country, but also see clouds on the horizon, which will not easily dismiss Israel’s promise of democracy for all of its citizens and for the peaceful co-existence with neighboring Palestine.”
Gail Robinson
Robinson described her Israeli experience, including on Thursday waking up from a fitful night of not sleeping because of the rocket that earlier in that evening exploded nearby.
“I went to bed fully dressed so I would be ready to go to the shelter if the sirens went off again,” she said. “Life in Israel has always been a precarious balancing act in its 75 years since it became a nation, between striving to create a modern democracy in the Middle East and protecting itself from hostile neighbors.”
Robinson was born in the same year that Israel became a nation.
“Though my heart was full of pride when I thought of Israel, I never had a strong desire to move to Israel,” she said. “As a child of a Holocaust survivor, my heart and soul were completely tied to America, the country that saved my mother and grandparents. I didn’t think I needed Israel. Israel drew its population from other countries seeking safety and I could not relate. Also, the threats from its neighbors always felt dangerous. Here in the U.S., I felt safe and secure.”
Robinson said it was not until she fell in love with Kessel, who introduced her to the wonderful and diverse country, that she also fell in love with Israel and its people, history, conversation, art, dance, music, and food.
“What keeps amazing me about Israelis is their resilience and ingenuity to come out better from these wars,” she said. “Just when you think these wars would diminish Israelis, they turn adversity into gold.’”
For instance, 25 years ago, the Jordan River was drying up along with the Sea of Galilee, but Israel invested in desalination and no longer has a water problem, said Robinson.
Other technology advances, such as the Iron Dome, which likely prevented their apartment from being destroyed (the Israeli military has an interception rate of 91 percent), have also paid dividends, she said.
“My love for the Israeli people, my people is immeasurable,” said Robinson. “Like family, one expects perfection and when it’s not, we push harder. To celebrate Israel’s 75th birthday as a nation, let us pray for a ceasefire and peace.”
Bert Weiss
Weiss, a BHC member currently in Israel, has spent nearly 2 1/2 months during his first visit.
“What an experience,” he said. “I arrived to see the nation split and having a political argument, which spilled out into the streets. I attended an anti-judicial reform demonstration where thousands of people marched with Israeli flags protesting the present government. The same night I heard another demonstration from my apartment. I went up to see what it was about. There were thousands of people marching with Israeli flags.”
He discovered it was the opposition.
“Both sides told me they fear losing rights,” said Weiss. “The following week, Islamic Jihad made rocket attacks on Israel. Instantly everybody on both sides of the argument came together to oppose the attackers. Israelis love their nation. But the nation is under constant attack.”
Remarkably, he said he walked around Jerusalem at all hours of the day and night.
“Jerusalem is safer than any comparable city in America,” said Weiss. “There were no predators lurking looking to commit crimes. Outside of terror attacks, all the Arabs and Jews I met want nothing more than to live in peace. A peace being broken by Iran and its players.”
There were two back-to-back holidays, first Memorial Day and then Independence Day, he said.
“On Memorial Day, I was at the military cemetery,” said Weiss. “The siren went off to let everybody know. Across the nation, people stopped driving, walking, or whatever they were doing for one minute. The moment the siren stopped, four fighter jets flew over where I was standing in formation.”
The next day was Israel’s 75th anniversary.
“The same thing happened,” said Weiss. “At 11 a.m., the siren blew, and everybody stopped. Most businesses were closed for the day. Where I was living they had complex air shows. I saw the fighter jet formations a second before they flew over the Knesset [the Israel Legislature]. Then I saw two jets make a contrail heart in the sky. At the bottom, they crossed paths at only slightly different altitudes. An impressive sight.”
Mark A. Michelson
Michelson, who lives in Ra’anana, Israel, spent much of his personal and professional life in the Boston area with vacations to Sugar Hill and with continued involvement in the BHC.
“My marvelous wife, Kadimah (Kim) and I had three daughters, each of whom has established a family and a career,” he said. “As our children grew up, established their families and moved away, we, too, got older, and eventually we decided to look for a retirement home. Since Kadimah was the daughter of an Orthodox rabbi, she had long wanted to move to Israel, and since for many years I had been saying no to that idea, I thought the time had come to explore what it might be like. After several trips, by myself or together, we decided that the time had come to give Israel a try, not as tourists but as residents.”
What seemed right was a continuing care retirement community, said Michelson.
Their community had 400 residents with numerous activities.
“We moved to Israel in November 2017,” said Michelson. “Six months later, Kim died — very suddenly, with no symptoms and for no apparent cause: her heart just stopped. I promptly found out that the friendliness and helpfulness that many people had shown us was not superficial. It went very deep, and now, five years later, it is still there.”
