LITTLETON —They stand with Ukraine.
About two dozen area residents turned out to Littleton on Friday to show support for Ukraine, now in its fourth week of being invaded by Russia, and with growing numbers of deaths and injuries, and so far no end in sight.
One resident displaying her support was Susan Schibanoff, of Sugar Hill, who is half-Ukrainian.
Beginning in 1904, her grandparents made the journey to the United States and her family completed it in about 1910.
“I have a little of the DNA running in my blood,” said Schibanoff.
She spoke of her take on what’s happening as well as her hope, as difficult as the latter is to muster.
“It’s totally barbaric,” said Schibanoff. “Russia has treated Ukraine like this for centuries now. It’s not new, but it gets worse and worse. Right now, I just don’t see what the end is going to be. I’m worried, very worried, for that country. Even as it is now, it will take a major Marshall Plan to rebuild it.”
She was pleased to see nations across the globe joining together to take a stand against Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin.
“Putin achieved unifying NATO again, although I think that’s an unintended consequence,” said Schibanoff. “That is good.”
Schibanoff was born a year and a half before the end of World War II in 1945.
“To be watching what is tantamount to World War III in your living room is horrifying, frankly,” she said. “And I hope I never live to see anything like it again.”
Those North Country residents showing their solidarity with Ukraine, some wearing the country’s national colors of blue and gold, assembled at about 3 p.m. across from the Littleton Opera House.
Although numbering in the 20s, they drew honks of support from passing motorists that were well into the hundreds.
Organizing what was a Northern Grafton County Democrats visibility event, that included a large blue-and-gold Ukrainian flag, was former state Rep. Sue Ford, D-Easton.
The Northern Grafton Dems hold a number of visibility events on various issues, and Friday’s event attracted a strong showing from group members, despite the short notice, said Ford.
Heartily supporting the effort was the steady flow of drivers passing by on Main Street
“We hadn’t even unrolled the flag and they were blowing their horns,” said Ford. “They knew what we were here for. It’s a nice way of saying this is a bipartisan issue that affects everyone in the United States. It’s wonderful to say you’re supportive of Ukraine. I think it’s special that everyone is interested.”
They borrowed the 30-foot-long Ukrainian flag from a group in Conway, and the Northern Grafton Dems were able to obtain the flag from Chuck Henderson, the North Country representative for U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH.
“They got a lot of publicity there so we borrowed it,” said Ford.
Statewide, other groups have planned and are planning similar Ukraine solidarity events.
The Northern Grafton Democrats usually hold visibility events in front of the Littleton post office, but the length of the Ukrainian flag they used on Friday would have blocked the entrance, said Ford.
She spoke of the sadness in seeing what is currently happening in the Eastern European nation.
“In World War I and II, people went to the movies to see clips about what was going on in the war,” said Ford. “In Vietnam, they brought us back pictures. This is the first war that we have watched 24/7. We never watched hospitals being shot up, pregnant women dying, kids dying in the streets. And it’s distressing.”
Deb Bassett, of Lyman, said the Ukrainian issue is important on two fronts — one, what is happening to the country at present, and two, the threats to democracy worldwide.
“It’s also important in regard to democracy in the bigger picture,” said Bassett. “Putin is a worldwide threat. We have to be really cognizant not only about what’s going on with Putin, but what can potentially happen in the United States … It seems to be whatever end justifies the means. That’s not how a democracy is supposed to work.”
Jill Brewer, of Franconia, turned out to Littleton to support Ukraine with her three young children, Montana Brewer-Nyborg, Wenonah Brewer-Nyborg, and Marcus Brewer-Nyborg.
“It’s just been devastating to read about what’s going on and to see the images and video,” said Brewer. “As a parent, to see parents and mothers trying to get their kids out of Ukraine, trying to get them into safe space, is really heart-wrenching. The least we could do is to come out here and hold signs. I feel for anyone in Ukraine, and especially parents with kids. I can’t imagine trying to keep my kids safe in that kind of situation. It seems like civilian areas are being targeted and it’s just horrific.”
While hard to discuss with young children, it’s necessary, she said.
“Montana said kind of nervously, ‘My teacher said Putin is arresting people who support Ukraine,’” said Brewer. “I explained that in Russia, yes that’s true, but luckily here in the United States it’s freedom of speech and we can support Ukraine and we don’t need to be worried about that. But for these kids, there’s a war, there’s an invasion going on. It’s difficult to talk about with the kids, but it’s important.”
