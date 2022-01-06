LITTLETON — What happened on Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob attacked the U.S. Capitol building to overturn the electoral vote count confirming Joe Biden as the 46th president, was alarming for many in the North Country.
Although those who entered the Capitol that day held the position that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election, no evidence to date has been produced proving that the election was fraudulent and that Biden isn’t the legitimate president.
Raising concerns about the attack and taking a stand for democracy, about 40 area residents turned out to the Littleton Post Office on Thursday, Jan. 6, for a vigil organized by Sue Ford, of Easton, chair of the Northern Grafton County Democrats and a former state representative.
“I’m concerned about what is going on and I’m concerned that Jan. 6 was the start of something and not the end of it,” said Ford. “I’m worried about democracy and I’m ready to stand up for it.”
For Ford and others turning out, the message was to think big and act locally to preserve democracy right at home and in the state.
“I live in northern New Hampshire and I think the most important thing we can do is keep track of what’s going locally and in the state, and know what’s going on with the voting committees and making voting easier and not harder,” said Ford. “Everyone needs to pay attention to what’s going on in their local community. One of the things I say to people is buy our local newspapers, because they are the people who keep us informed. I think that’s important. Towns that lose their local news are at a disadvantage.”
She was pleased by Thursday’s turnout.
“I’m glad everybody is here and I’m glad people are standing up,” said Ford. “It’s important to be able to step up to the issues. I’m looking forward to making sure that the people of this area know what the issues are.”
To those assembled, Ford said, “Welcome and thank you for coming. I think this is incredibly important. I am just like the rest of you and we are worried about our democracy. We really need to stand up and we need to pay attention to what happens locally and what happens in the state.”
Among those turning out was Jim Fitzpatrick of Franconia, who held a sign stating, “Democracy Fragile Handle With Care.”
“I usually don’t come out to this type of thing, but today I did,” he said.
On the day of the attack, Fitzpatrick wasn’t too concerned, initially.
“I thought it was just a bunch of loose cannons doing crazy things and it wasn’t a big deal,” he said. “But as you learned more and more about what’s going on, it became much more serious, and all the stuff behind it and all the people who support it, it gets scarier and scarier and scarier. I’m concerned. I don’t have any feelings that are different from what you normally read about people who are worried about democracy and worried about people who get the most votes not getting elected, and people who are being denied the vote.”
Taking her 4 1/2-year-old daughter, Isla, who was holding a “Support Democracy” sign, was her mother, Raina Buchanan.
“We just like to support democracy,” said Raina Buchanan. “I’m glad everyone was able to join together like this.”
Another local resident was Douglas Evelyn, a 15-year resident of Sugar Hill who spent many years living in Washington, D.C.
“I think we’ve been threatened,” he said. “I think we’ve been threatened since 2016 … We can talk about Trump, but this is part of a large picture, I think … It’s about democracy, and it’s everyone’s democracy. Not in terms of party. It’s bipartisan. I’ve been to every one of these rallies. I think you have to act locally … We have a big challenge in New Hampshire. We have to stand up for what we think is right. It’s a matter of doing what is right and moral and fair. That is what I learned as a kid 70 years ago and taught my kids and grandkids, and as long as I can stand up, I’m going to keep doing it.”
Coming from Lancaster were Evalyn Merrick, a former state representative, and Stephanie Weiner.
“It’s so important that we have a presence in this climate of disparity and division and to let people know that there are enough of us out here who really care and who don’t want to see a repeat of Jan. 6, who believe in democracy,” said Merrick. “It’s important to get that message out there.”
A number of North Country residents are listening to an “extreme right-side media echo chamber” and there needs to be a group representing another vision, and that group was in Littleton on Thursday, said Weiner.
“We all believe in democracy and are just as patriotic, and probably more so, because we believe in supporting the Constitution and sustaining it, rather than what they’re doing, which is compromising it and leading us down a path towards totalitarianism,” said Weiner. “We’re here, we’re representing, we’ve got skin in the game.”
The residents outside the post office on Thursday, some of whom lit candles, received many honks and some words from passing motorists, many in support and some in support of Trump.
On Thursday, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu offered his perspective on the Jan. 6 attack.
“One year ago today, domestic terrorists attacked our nation’s Capitol — a day which Americans will never forget,” said Sununu. “On this anniversary, we pay tribute to the brave men and women of the Capitol Police who jumped into action to protect and defend American democracy — a responsibility we must all remain devoted to.”
