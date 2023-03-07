Local Residents Voice Concerns About Energy Facility Siting Bill

Arguing that the public would have a diminished voice and less focus on environmental and adverse impacts, local residents turned out to the statehouse on Tuesday to voice opposition to a bill seeking to put large-scale energy facility siting approval under the authority of the New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission.
House Bill 609, sponsored by state Rep. Michael Vose, R-Epping, went to a 3-hour public hearing on Tuesday before the New Hampshire House of Representatives Science, Technology and Energy Committee, which Vose chairs.
The bill, supported by industry, labor unions and trade groups, seeks to dissolve the 9-member SEC, which currently includes the three PUC commissioners and some state commissioners and officials as well as two public members, and place ultimate approval decisions solely with the 3-member PUC.
State Rep. Rebecca McWilliams, D-Concord, a House committee member, said public participation and neutrality are important during siting decisions, but they could be reduced through HB 609.
“We’re talking about three PUC members as the Site Evaluation Committee, that’s it, and only two actually need to attend to move forward on any decision,” she said. “I’m asking if we can change that makeup and add a couple more to get a little bit of variety here because the PUC is all appointees and it doesn’t necessarily represent the interests of everyone in this room … Fundamentally, we want to have a Site Evaluation Committee that is neutral, that is independent … I’m not convinced that three PUC commissioners are truly neutral and independent because they’re appointees.”
In presenting HB 609, Vose said the bill came from two study committees looking at SEC reform and argued that “time is money” and the current process is slow and inefficient and extra costs get passed on to consumers.
Under the law, the SEC has 365 days to approve or deny an application after first receiving it, though time extensions have been granted for several projects.
A lack of institutional knowledge and expertise because of turnover and a lack of support staff, funding and compliance enforcement on the part of the SEC make the PUC a better choice for final adjudication, said Vose.
He said HB 609 would allow the commissioners and their staff to “professionalize” the process and save time and cost.
The role of the New Hampshire Department of Energy would be administrative and, following siting approval, compliance and complaint investigation.
In support of HB 609 is the SEC, whose administrator, Drew Biemer, said the bill would address uncertainty in the siting process and attract New Hampshire developers who can receive federal funding incentives in other states, particularly for renewable energy.
Some questioned that the bill has different application fees per megawatt for different forms of energy, with wind and solar having the highest prices.
Bill opponents— among them local residents who were against the Northern Pass Transmission line, which the SEC voted 7-2 to reject in 2019 on the grounds it did not meet its burden of proof and failed to prove it would not interfere with the orderly economic development of the region — voiced an array of concerns.
Meredith Hatfield, director of policy for The Nature Conservancy, which opposes the bill in its current form, said the PUC has an exemption under the right-to-know law that it doesn’t have to deliberate in public.
And while current SEC rules require that a project have a legal counsel for the public, she said HB 609 would make having public counsel a discretionary decision of the PUC and DOE.
David Publicover, senior staff scientist and director of research for the Appalachian Mountain Club, said that less than a decade ago, AMC took part in updating the SEC’s structure and rules.
“If the Legislature is going to dismiss the efforts of the many people who participated in that effort and eliminate the SEC, there should be a strong reason,” he said. “We know of no such reason.”
While AMC supports the development of clean energy in New Hampshire to address the impacts of carbon emissions on the climate, and while it recognizes that the current permitting process can be improved, HB 609 would eliminate or weaken current protections for citizens, communities, and the environment and would reduce or eliminate what has been an SEC that has multiple perspectives and can assess unreasonable adverse impacts of a project, said Publicover.
“While the PUC has expertise in many areas, evaluating impacts to natural and cultural resources is not among them,” he said. “Eliminating public members from a decision-making role will significantly narrow the scope of discussion during deliberations.
And reducing the role of the counsel of the public will not ensure a full vetting of an application and result in the loss of important public protection, said Publicover.
“This legislation, rather than making targeted incremental adjustments, takes a throw-the-baby-out-with-the-bathwater approach that would undo the hard work done less than a decade ago and lead to an uncertain result with potentially negative consequences for New Hampshire’s communities and environment,” he said.
Matt Leahy, public policy director for the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests, said SPNHF also asks that the committee find HB 609 inexpedient to legislate.
“I know there’s been a lot of concern about the current structure of the SEC being a weakness and an issue,” he said. “We would respectfully disagree. We think it’s actually a strength … We need those additional voices … The public needs to have trust that whatever the outcome made in a particular project, it was reached fairly, all the information was reviewed, and there was robust input from the public right from the get-go … If the SEC needs more staff, needs more resources, that is certainly something members of the House or Senate can do by adding those resources.”
Nancy Martland, an intervenor against Northern Pass, said she is “here for the little guy.”
“Thankfully, the present SEC provides for meaningful local participation in the state adjudicatory process,” she said. “Individual landowners, towns, counties, and other entities have the right to participate as intervenors with legal standing … The little guys right now are guaranteed a role in a decision-making process that goes beyond a 2-minute or 3-minute comment in a hearing. They have the right to present testimony, witnesses and be represented by counsel. In short, it allows affected parties to have an active role in determining their own fate.”
But HB 609 threatens that, said Martland.
“I am very concerned about the continued robustness of the process, and in particular, the role of the individual landowner or the town or the county because we all know that the devil is in the details and we don’t know what the rule-making is going to look like,” she said.
“For example, who will be allowed to intervene?” said Martland. “What will qualify someone to have that legal standing? I am very concerned about that. Frankly, what I see here, over the last two hours, is paving the way for energy developers to steamroll over the people of our state with projects that are unacceptable for a wide variety of reasons. It seems unfair. As citizens of New Hampshire, we all deserve to have a hand in our own destiny, not set aside as passive onlookers as matters that affect us are decided by three people in Concord.”
Martland said state Sen. Ruth Ward, R-Stoddard, who served on an SEC reform study committee, opposes HB 609.
Tuesday’s public hearing was continued to Monday when the bill goes to executive session.
The SEC was established five decades ago to review and approve energy projects after recognizing that energy projects have a statewide impact.
