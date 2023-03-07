Local Residents Voice Concerns About Energy Facility Siting Bill
Nancy Martland, bottom left, of Sugar Hill, was among several local residents turning out to a public hearing at the statehouse on Tuesday to voice opposition an a bill that move energy facility siting authority from the New Hampshire Site Evaluation Committee to the New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission.

Arguing that the public would have a diminished voice and less focus on environmental and adverse impacts, local residents turned out to the statehouse on Tuesday to voice opposition to a bill seeking to put large-scale energy facility siting approval under the authority of the New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission.

House Bill 609, sponsored by state Rep. Michael Vose, R-Epping, went to a 3-hour public hearing on Tuesday before the New Hampshire House of Representatives Science, Technology and Energy Committee, which Vose chairs.

