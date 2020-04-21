Coronavirus may be keeping us apart these days, but love will keep us together at Wednesday’s annual Earth Day celebration, when COVID-19 will be countered with song and light, love and music.
That’s the word from the Caledonia and Southern Essex Community Response team, as they’re encouraging people to love Mother Earth with music and luminaria on the annual Earth Day Wednesday.
Sing in the morning and light up the night. That’s what team members are hoping to see on Wednesday. “Let’s show our love of our community,” team leader Susan Cherry said. “Join your neighbors and friends by singing in the morning and lighting our houses, businesses and streets with lights and luminaria at night!”
Residents should light luminaria and their homes from 5-6 p.m. on Wednesday, and keep them lit as long as possible.
Vermont Broadcast Associates in the NEK are going to play the 1975 Captain and Tennille hit song, “Love Will Keep Us Together” at exactly 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. “We invite you to SING it at the top of your lungs,” Cherry said. “Tune into Magic 97.7, WSTJ 1340 AM, or Kix 105.5 in the St. J and Lyndonville area, Moo 92 in Newport, or The Notch 106.3/103.1 in Littleton, St. J and Newport.”
In a time when social distancing and staying at home have become the coronavirus norm, it’s hoped that Earth Day music and luminarias will lift spirits. “Open windows so your neighbors can hear – bang on stuff for extra percussion. Enjoy!” Cherry said.
