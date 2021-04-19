Littleton restaurateur and entrepreneur Emshika Alberini has long admired Martha Stewart.
Now she will share the screen with the lifestyle icon.
Alberini will appear in Stewart’s take-over of the Food Network’s “Chopped” series — called “Chopped: Martha Rules” —tonight at 9 p.m.
“Martha is my idol,” said Alberini. “I feel so blessed, so honored to have been included in her show.”
“Chopped: Martha Rules” is a five-episode tournament that features 16 contestants competing for a $50,000 grand prize.
In each episode, four chefs are given mystery ingredients to use over three rounds — appetizer, entree and dessert.
Adding to the challenge, Stewart changes the rules and adds surprises.
Each round is judged by Stewart and chefs Marc Murphy and Marcus Samuelsson and the show is hosted by Ted Allen.
Alberini appears in the second episode, “Martha Rules: Tick Tock!” The episode winner advances to the Martha Rules tournament finale airing May 4.
The owner of Chang Thai, Alberini was contacted last summer to compete in Chopped.
Her episode was filmed in September at luxury resort Hidden Pond in Kennebunkport, Maine.
Contestants followed COVID-19 protocols and procedures. They drove themselves to the venue, wore masks, and maintained social distance. The competition was held in an outdoor kitchen.
Alberini could not discuss the details but said it was an enjoyable experience.
“There was no stress at all. Everything was super fun,” she said, noting she formed bonds with her fellow competitors. “Everyone became friends. We still keep in touch.”
It continues a busy year for Alberini.
In addition to overseeing the restaurant and appearing on Chopped, she launched her own beverage line of nitro-brewed Thai iced tea and Thai iced coffee. The all-natural, no-sugar-added beverages including Emshika’s Thai Iced Coffee and Emshika’s Thai Iced Tea are available at locations nationwide, including the Littleton Food Coop. She will also be featured in the May edition of People Magazine.
And there may be more to come.
Alberini said it was important for her to stay productive, and keep growing, during the pandemic.
“To he honest you have to keep on going with a smile, that’s how you keep your energy up,” she said.
Alberini has always been motivated.
After relocating to the U.S. from Bangkok, Thailand, she earned a master’s degree in organizational management and worked in corporate settings before founding Chang Thai in 2008.
She is also a business advisor and investor, continues to enroll in professional development courses, and has earned many awards and honors, including the Most Intriguing Woman Business Leader Award from New Hampshire Magazine in 2016.
She said added challenges, like appearing on Chopped, helped to reinvigorate her passion for business and for life.
“This is how you sharpen your knife, your skills,” she said. “This is how you keep your life going. You can’t stop.”
