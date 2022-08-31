Local Rotary Clubs Support Ukraine Through Collection Efforts

Rotary members from the Lyndonville and St. Johnsbury clubs hold a giant check near the Three Rivers Path pavilion in St. Johnsbury on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. The money was collected through a joint club effort to support fellow Rotarians in Ukraine and Poland who are working to provide assistance to people victimized by the war. From left are Barry Waldner, president-elect in St. Johnsbury, Jay Miller, president in St. Johnsbury, Peter Miller, Lyndonville Rotary President, and Barb Miller, secretary for the Lyndonville club. (Contributed Photo)
Funds are on the way to Rotary clubs in Ukraine and Poland for humanitarian relief thanks to recent collection efforts by fellow Rotarians in Lyndonville and St. Johnsbury.
The local clubs collected $2,700 in donations through the Catamount Arts/Levitt Amp concert at Dog Mountain on July 10. That amount will be matched by Common Man Restaurants. The Common Man group is owned by Alex Ray, a member of the Plymouth, N.H. Rotary Club.
Donations are still being accepted. Checks can be made out to Rotary and mailed to PO Box 416, Lyndonville, VT 05851.
The Rotary clubs in Ukraine and Poland will use the funds to support orphanages, health care, food, clean water and clothing for Ukrainians suffering from the war.
Additional local club activity includes the Lyndonville club providing lunch for hundreds who attended the Stars and Stripes parade in July. The St. Johnsbury club organizes the annual Rotary Basketball Tournament for area youth. Rotary clubs are supported through member dues. All monies raised are poured directly back into the community.
Rotary was founded by Vermont born Paul Harris. The clubs always welcome new members. “Rotary membership affords the opportunity to give back to your community, have fun, and form lasting friendships!” noted information provided by Brett Gale from the Lyndonville Rotary Club.
