Chris Colongeli, 33, led a field of 45 runners to complete the 12th Annual Kingdom Challenge Half-Marathon on Saturday. Colongeli won the race in 1:28: 11, to edge silver medalist Tim Richmond, 45, who clocked in at 1:33:08. Jim Flint, 60, finished third in 1:34:08.

Shelby Farrell,29, won the female division in 1:42:38. Caitlin Littlefield, 34, and Victoria Martin, 27, finished in second and third for the women, respectively.

