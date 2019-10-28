Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Father Robert Little passes Kaya Kendall, 11, at the finish line at 34:57. Father Little told Good Shepherd School students he would run the race dressed as a cow if they raised $500. The students milked it, and raised over $1,100 to benefit their school.
Runners kick off the Kingdom Challenge 5K on Saturday, October 26, in St. Johnsbury.
Isaac Lenzini was the top under-18 finisher at the Kingdom Challenge 5K on Saturday, October 26, in St. Johnsbury.
Jennifer Mackenzie crosses the finish the line with her dog during the Kingdom Challenge 5K on Saturday, October 26, in St. Johnsbury.
The Bixby family (mom Colleen and dad Andrew) and their daughters complete the Kingdom Challenge 5K on Saturday, October 26, in St. Johnsbury.
Sisters Emily (left) and Ashley Clark complete the Kingdom Challenge 5K in stride on Saturday, October 26, in St. Johnsbury.
Willa, 7, and mom Krissie Mantius complete the Kingdom Challenge 5K on Saturday, October 26, in St. Johnsbury.
Ryland Page, 9, is the top under-18 finisher at the Kingdom Challenge 5K on Saturday, October 26, in St. Johnsbury.
Brandon and Robin Legendre complete the Kingdom Challenge 5K on Saturday, October 26, in St. Johnsbury.
James Hatch completes the Kingdom Challenge 5K on Saturday, October 26, in St. Johnsbury.
Elizabeth and Jennifer Mackenzie complete the Kingdom Challenge 5K on Saturday, October 26, in St. Johnsbury.
Willa Mantius, 7, Willa, 7, completes the Kingdom Challenge 5K on Saturday, October 26, in St. Johnsbury.
James Hatch Willa completes the Kingdom Challenge 5K on Saturday, October 26, in St. Johnsbury.
Isaac Leafe, 40, completes the Kingdom Challenge 5K on Saturday, October 26, in St. Johnsbury.
Pete Land, 41, was top finisher at the Kingdom Challenge 5K on Saturday, October 26, in St. Johnsbury.
Evan Kendall finished the Kingdom Challenge 5K in second place on Saturday, October 26, in St. Johnsbury.
Seraphina Leafe, 7, completes the Kingdom Challenge 5K on Saturday, October 26, in St. Johnsbury.
Miranda Caron, 9, completes the Kingdom Challenge 5K on Saturday, October 26, in St. Johnsbury.
Aimee Quimby, Kendra Silsby and Darcie Miles Davis complete the Kingdom Challenge 5K on Saturday, October 26, in St. Johnsbury.
Lillie Farrell completes the Kingdom Challenge 5K on Saturday, October 26, in St. Johnsbury.
Chris Colongeli, 33, led a field of 45 runners to complete the 12th Annual Kingdom Challenge Half-Marathon on Saturday. Colongeli won the race in 1:28: 11, to edge silver medalist Tim Richmond, 45, who clocked in at 1:33:08. Jim Flint, 60, finished third in 1:34:08.
Shelby Farrell,29, won the female division in 1:42:38. Caitlin Littlefield, 34, and Victoria Martin, 27, finished in second and third for the women, respectively.
