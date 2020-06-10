Local School Administrators Look Forward To Welcoming Back Students

The announcement by Gov. Phil Scott and Agency of Education Secretary Dan French that the state would soon be issuing guidance for schools to resume in-person education next year was welcomed by local administrators.
In recent weeks local school officials have voiced the challenges they faced with trying to plan for next school year while so many questions remained, questions as fundamental as whether school would continue to be administered remotely.
The announcement by Scott and French on Wednesday took the first step to resolve some of the issues and clarify what steps local school districts will need to take in order to prepare for next school year, now that the current school year is drawing to a close.
“We fully expect schools to reopen in the fall,” said Scott, noting the guidance is being developed by AOE, the Department of Health and other education stakeholders were working on developing the guidance.
“Our approach will focus on the health and safety of kids, their families as well as teachers, staff and anyone else working in schools and find ways to make the school day as normal as possible.”
Wednesday’s announcement included some of the broad strokes that will be expected of schools with the understanding that more specifics will be released next week and further developed over the summer. Some of those expectations include every student and staff member answering daily health screening questions and having their temperatures taken, staff wearing masks with students being encouraged but not required to wear them, and other measures.
The announcement was welcomed by local administrators, who remain eager to see specifics in order to make headway on the necessary planning.
“Some of this information was helpful, but we are definitely looking for more specifics,” said Superintendent Brian Ricca of the St. Johnsbury School District. “That said, the fact that we are looking to open in August is a great first step.”
Ricca said the school district is developing a reopening task force that will include the school’s leadership team including the Co-Principals and directors of Student Support Services, Learning Design, Early Education and Finance, as well as the Director of Facilities, School Nurses and additional teachers and staff members as appropriate.
Ricca said some of the biggest questions he and his team are looking for answers on include whether there will be restrictions on the number of students in the building or classrooms.
“We are hoping to get guidance around acceptable numbers in spaces in our building,” said Ricca. “We have more than 600 students and more than 170 faculty and staff. We are most interested in how we will need to configure our classrooms and learning spaces.”
“The bottom line is this, I’m truly delighted that we will see people, especially our students, back in our building in August. We have missed them, and I have missed them,” said Ricca. “That said, we will be thoughtful, pragmatic, and reasonable in our approach. We will make sure to prioritize health and well being because we know that will take priority before anyone can begin to learn in our building again.”
That sentiment was echoed by John Castle, Superintendent of North Country Supervisory Union. Castle reserved comment on the announcement issued Wednesday until he could review the written guidance expected to be released next week, but did say he was optimistic about a return to school in the fall.
Mark Tucker, superintendent of Caledonia Central Supervisory Union, said his team has been planning around contingencies for about a month and is looking forward to further guidance.
“We have taken the tack of considering everything from a normal opening … to partial opening with a mix of remote learning and in-school instruction, to the possibility that we might not be able to open because of a resurgence in the infection rate,” noted Tucker.
Tucker said the last three months have been a learning experience for school administrators as well.
“We learned a lot about remote learning over the past three months. While it started out as a concern over whether kids had access to the internet, or not, what actually was the case is that successful remote learning depended more on the level of support a kid has at home, and had little if nothing to do with technology,” said Tucker. “We have well-connected homes where remote learning did not go well, and homes with weak or no internet access where the parents stepped in and worked with the school to make sure their kids were doing the work that we sent them, using traditional printed packets and telephone conversations between teachers and students.”
Tucker acknowledged that just because the state is preparing to reopen schools in the fall, not everyone may be prepared to go.
“We already know that some families are hesitant about sending their children back to school,” stated Tucker. “We also know that some of our staff may have difficulty returning because they are in a risk group due to age or personal medical fragility. We are discussing how to handle these contingencies for staff; no clear answers yet, but we have a couple months now to work through those details.”
Tucker is also waiting to see more specifics but had a few thoughts on first blush to Wednesday’s announcement.
“I don’t think this guidance from the State will be perfect, and I am concerned about the suggestion that we will be taking kids temperatures when they get on the school bus in the morning.” stated Tucker. “Maybe this will be clarified in the guidance when it is published, but my gut reaction to that is it may require us to put a second adult on a bus to do that task, simply because bus drivers are responsible for the safe operation of the bus and cannot get out of the driver’s seat for side duties. But we’ll just have to see. Until I see the written guidance, I won’t know what might be missing.”
